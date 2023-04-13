Ant Anstead And Renée Zellweger Are Committing Even More After The Reality Star Sold His Bachelor Pad

Master mechanic and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead has had some tumultuous times in his personal life over the past few years. He and HGTV star Christina Hall split in fall 2020, and eventually became embroiled in a contentious (and very public) custody case over Hudson London , their now 3-year-old son. One thing that’s been a constant comfort for him during much of this time, however, is his romance with Oscar winner Renée Zellweger , whom he began dating in the summer of 2021. Now it appears the couple is even more committed, as Anstead has sold his bachelor pad.

How Are Ant Anstead And Renée Zellweger Supposedly Committing Even More Now That He’s Sold His Home?

It was just a few months after they started seeing each other, in November 2021, that we heard that the former Christina on the Coast star was renovating his Laguna Beach, California home , with the Chicago actress renting a house across the street and both staying in her new pad as he worked on his own house. However, the TV star recently sold that oceanfront property in Orange County, and a source to the Daily Mail has told the outlet that they’ve apparently “found a house that they both love” and have plans to move in together.

The host spoke to People in early April of this year about selling his home (which he dubbed the “Temple House”) after having originally put the house up for sale in October 2022, then taking it off of the market in February. He noted that a buyer contacted him about the property once it was no longer for sale, and he accepted the offer, adding:

It came at the right time, for another property and a change in my personal life that I'm really pleased about. So I was like, yeah. I made the call there and then. I'm going to absolutely keep a base in and around Laguna.

About a month earlier, a source to the same outlet said that the duo was already living with one another in his home prior to the sale, so it’s possible that him referring to a pleasing change in his personal life was them deciding to buy a home together and then making the purchase.

Even though the Judy lead and Anstead have kept their relationship relatively quiet for nearly two full years now, fans are still treated to occasional peeks at their romance. There was the initial episode of his Discovery+ series that brought them together and showed the beginnings of their attraction, along with a few comments from him about their “secret” relationship after it first started, and a look at one of their date nights , but the duo mostly avoid publicizing their time together.

If they have bought their first house as a couple, we might not hear an official word about it from them, but at least it’s good that everything seems to be going great for the twosome.