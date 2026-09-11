I Wasn't Expecting Sandra Bullock's Morbid Chin Hair Rant, But Preach It Sister

Sandra Bullock has been taking a break from acting in recent years, but she's back to promote her movie on the 2026 release schedule, Practical Magic 2. And wow, am I realizing how much I missed her. Exhibit A: Her hilariously relatable rant about chin hairs.

Man, did I forget how real the actress can be, and then the Practical Magic 2 press tour came along. Bullock is just one of those celebrities that I want to be best friends with. As if I didn’t already love her for calling herself “Zendaya’s shoe polisher”, just check out Sandra Bullock’s thoughts on the topic of chin hairs:

This is a very important subject. My sister and I have an agreement. Should any of us be in a coma, the other one has to come to the hospital and always pluck the chin hair. Do you know what I mean? You're on it all the time, you're like, 'Oh, I got this thing.' But, you're still alive and awake. When that's no longer available what's going to grow without permission? Get the sister. That's why sisterhood is important.

So I never thought about this before, but now I’m never going to forget it. Most women can certainly relate to the stray chin hair every so often. It’s quite normal actually. But it’s so rarely talked about in public interviews that it’s easy to isolate the experience to yourself.

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There’s something so lovely about Bullock getting honest about what she thinks about chin hairs. And her fears about what would happen if she wasn’t conscious to pluck them when they need to be plucked at one point is so good.

This happened during an appearance on Royal Court with her Practical Magic 2 co-star Nicole Kidman. Funny enough, Kidman doesn’t have the same chin hair thoughts. As the exchange went:

Nicole: "I'm kind of hairless. Like a hairless cat."

"I'm kind of hairless. Like a hairless cat." Sandra: "I mean I didn't say it's a forest. I said there was one."

Kidman’s comments about her lack of hair led Bullock to make fun of her a bit. Thank goodness Bullock was there to bring the chin hair realness, because Kidman sounds like she might actually be a fairy princess of a woman. (Though Kidman did get real about midnight margaritas the other day).

Bullock also talked a bit about how the mirrors in our cars are a common place to find unwanted chin hair one might not have noticed before. It’s interview moments like these when I realize that sometimes we’re all just having the same shared experience in life and not talking about it.

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One time Florence Pugh totally talked about chin hairs while sharing a glitzy selfie on social media, and I found that super refreshing, too. There’s just something about us women normalizing the preconceived imperfections we have and regularly deal with rather than pretending they don’t exist all the time. Here’s hoping we get some of this energy on Practical Magic 2, which Bullock wanted to make for an emotional reason. The sequel is in theaters now.