I Wasn't Expecting Sandra Bullock's Morbid Chin Hair Rant, But Preach It Sister
I feel so seen.
Sandra Bullock has been taking a break from acting in recent years, but she's back to promote her movie on the 2026 release schedule, Practical Magic 2. And wow, am I realizing how much I missed her. Exhibit A: Her hilariously relatable rant about chin hairs.
Man, did I forget how real the actress can be, and then the Practical Magic 2 press tour came along. Bullock is just one of those celebrities that I want to be best friends with. As if I didn’t already love her for calling herself “Zendaya’s shoe polisher”, just check out Sandra Bullock’s thoughts on the topic of chin hairs:
So I never thought about this before, but now I’m never going to forget it. Most women can certainly relate to the stray chin hair every so often. It’s quite normal actually. But it’s so rarely talked about in public interviews that it’s easy to isolate the experience to yourself.
There’s something so lovely about Bullock getting honest about what she thinks about chin hairs. And her fears about what would happen if she wasn’t conscious to pluck them when they need to be plucked at one point is so good.
This happened during an appearance on Royal Court with her Practical Magic 2 co-star Nicole Kidman. Funny enough, Kidman doesn’t have the same chin hair thoughts. As the exchange went:
- Nicole: "I'm kind of hairless. Like a hairless cat."
- Sandra: "I mean I didn't say it's a forest. I said there was one."
Kidman’s comments about her lack of hair led Bullock to make fun of her a bit. Thank goodness Bullock was there to bring the chin hair realness, because Kidman sounds like she might actually be a fairy princess of a woman. (Though Kidman did get real about midnight margaritas the other day).
Bullock also talked a bit about how the mirrors in our cars are a common place to find unwanted chin hair one might not have noticed before. It’s interview moments like these when I realize that sometimes we’re all just having the same shared experience in life and not talking about it.
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One time Florence Pugh totally talked about chin hairs while sharing a glitzy selfie on social media, and I found that super refreshing, too. There’s just something about us women normalizing the preconceived imperfections we have and regularly deal with rather than pretending they don’t exist all the time. Here’s hoping we get some of this energy on Practical Magic 2, which Bullock wanted to make for an emotional reason. The sequel is in theaters now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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