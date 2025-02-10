I Rewatched My Favorite Spike Lee Movie And It's More Heartbreaking Than I Remember, So I Need To Talk About It

Spike Lee has a legendary collection of movies that he wrote (or co-wrote) and directed. Many of Lee's films are socially relevant, and even still have something to say today , like Do the Right Thing. I have seen and loved so many of his movies throughout my lifetime. However, Crooklyn is the Spike Lee film that holds the biggest place in my heart.

It also may be his movie that I've watched the most. However, I had not seen it in a while, maybe not since reaching adulthood. Therefore, when I heard someone mention seeing Crooklyn for the first time, I decided to revisit this movie that I used to love.

Seeing it from an adult perspective contextualized it in new ways. My view of the Brooklyn neighborhood, in particular, changed and the journey of the key characters.

Warning: Crooklyn spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Crooklyn Was On Constant Repeat In My Childhood

I believe that many Black children during a certain time watched Crooklyn a lot. It was constantly on television. As someone who grew up in not the best financial situation, regular trips to the movie theater weren’t common. I watched whatever aired on television, and this wasn’t just a movie that was constantly on, but one that I really enjoyed. This was mainly because I could relate to it in many ways.

The neighborhood in the film wasn’t too different from mine on the South Side of Chicago. It was a block where everyone knew each other, and despite issues, it had a strong sense of community. I am the oldest daughter (though not the only daughter — I have two younger sisters and several brothers) and I could relate to Lee’s iconic character Troy (Zelda Harris) because we both have large families. I also understood the weight of being a daughter with expected responsibilities and leadership.

Carolyn (Alfre Woodard) also often reminded me of my no-nonsense mother. Rewatching Crooklyn brought back my childhood and my connection to it. It may not be Lee’s best technical film but it remains my favorite.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It Always Had One Major Tragedy That Stood Out To Me

Crooklyn has also always been a sad movie. The idea of your parent becoming sick and dying is scary at any age, but it’s especially so when you're a child. Carolyn’s death is one of the elements of the movie that takes up a permanent place in my memory. Therefore, I view it as one of the great tragic films . It has a lot of comedy and comedic elements, but Carolyn’s death sends the film down a somber path every time.

I also realized during this viewing that I misremembered some of the film’s details. I thought we saw Carolyn sick throughout, however, it almost feels like her illness comes out of nowhere, and then she dies. This makes sense in the context of the movie. It’s mainly told through Troy’s perspective, so as a child, she wouldn’t notice some signs of her mother’s illness. In her mind, it did come out of nowhere. Additionally, as adults, sometimes we ignore signs of poor health just because life becomes so busy, or we can’t afford to go to the doctor, whether financially or because the effort takes too much time. Therefore, Carolyn and Woody (Delroy Lindo) could have been surprised by her sickness while Troy was away. However, I suspect she went to live with her aunt so her parents could shield her from the inevitable for a while.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Rewatching It, I Saw More Of The Chaos Of The City

Probably similar to my own warped perspective of my neighborhood growing up, Troy views her Brooklyn block through a whimsical lens. People are always fighting, getting in trouble, sniffing glue, and beefing. However, it’s a community that sticks together. It’s always viewed as a loving place, despite its problems.

In Crooklyn, Spike Lee plays a glue-sniffing guy who terrorizes and steals from neighborhood children. This is played for laughs. However, having someone addicted to glue who bothers you isn’t that fun or funny in real life. Troy’s siblings terrorize their neighbor Tony Eyes (David Patrick Kelly), but you’re on their side because he seems annoying. However, in real life, and as an adult, I might be on Tony Eyes’s side. Random children throwing trash in your side of the building would be horrendous.

I noticed so much more of the neighborhood’s chaos now that I am an adult. This chaos would either drive you mad or force you to join the madness. It’s more fun joining.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I Didn't Realize That Carolyn Is The Hero Of Crooklyn Until This Viewing

Single mothers have to do a lot. Carolyn isn’t technically single, but Woody isn’t really stepping up and helping. She has the weight of the family on her shoulders. She has to keep all those kids in order and still work as a teacher. You understand her yelling and complaining. However, to a child, Carolyn seems intense and like she's too much, while Woody seems like the cool, fun dad.

He gets to take on that role because Carolyn takes on the burden of the family. Seeing it as a child, I didn’t realize how much she did for them. I would be annoyed with Woody and those children, too. I want to believe I wouldn’t scream as much, but I would be just as aggravated, frustrated, and overwhelmed.

I now realize that Crooklyn is one of the best movies about mothers. I grew to appreciate and respect Carolyn. Her death becomes more tragic watching it as an adult, and that says a lot, because it was already pretty traumatizing when I was a child.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Troy's Story Became A Lot Sadder As I Watched It As An Adult

The film ends with Troy basically taking on her mother’s role. It’s played as something she fits into naturally and enjoys. However, in reality, Troy is a ten-year-old girl who is about to grow up too fast by taking care of her brothers and father. She’s going to be stressed like her mother. Of course, Troy isn’t going to become the exact replacement for her mom, because she is a child, and Woody is likely to become a more responsible parent. But Troy will try to honor Carolyn by stepping up.

This noble pursuit will likely remove some of the carefree parts of childhood. This is a sad new reality for Troy, but not uncommon for girls and boys who lose parents at a young age.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Despite The Tragedy Surrounding The Family, I Still View The Film As Very Hopeful.

I view this as a movie about hope. Despite the chaos of the neighborhood, these people form real bonds. They help and protect each other. Even with Tony Eyes, Woody becomes more sympathetic and offers to help him clean. Despite losing her mother, Troy wants her brothers to have a motherly figure and care for them. Troy and her mother had a special bond that she now wants to honor.

Woody is a dream chaser, but you have to believe that he will conform a little (or a lot) to provide for his family. You see little moments of him now stepping up with Carolyn gone. This family’s life isn’t perfect, but it’s full of love, community, and compassion.

That’s what makes Crooklyn such a memorable and endearing movie. It’s not about a perfect family, but one that feels real and that makes their story captivating. It’s one of the best Black family movies and a great coming-of-age story.