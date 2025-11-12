Kpop Demon Hunters’ Sequel Tease Offers Clues About What’s Next For Huntr/x (And I’m Into It)

Whatever the best movie of the year has been is a debate with many different sides, but at this point, it’s difficult to argue that the biggest movie of the year isn’t Kpop Demon Hunters. The animated musical, which now has multiple versions available with a Netflix subscription, has conquered both streaming and the box office, so it’s little shock that a sequel has been officially confirmed.

The Kpop Demon Hunters sequel we've been expecting has now been officially announced and is eyeing a 2029 release date. While it’s far too early to have any idea what that sequel might be about, Collider recently spoke with EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singing voices of the demon-hunting trio, and asked them what they’d like to see from a sequel. While all three of them had interesting thoughts, Audrey Nuna had an interesting take that might also be the most likely direction a sequel could take. She said…

I want to see the girls in different cities. I want to see what they bring globally. Because I think this film has had such a global impact. I think the movie and reality have been having this really crazy conversation with one another, so I would love to just see that continue.

Seeing Kpop Demon Hunters go a bit more “global” certainly would make a lot of sense. The movie has been a massive hit for Netflix globally, and if only so that the sequel continues to appeal to that massive audience, we could absolutely see Kpop Demon Hunters 2 take on a more global flavor.

One assumes that the demons that are causing such problems are a global phenomenon. They’re probably not only a problem in Korea. And K-Pop music itself has become globally popular as well. As such, it would make all the sense in the world for the story to leave its narrow geography.

Perhaps Huntr/x goes on a world tour and has to deal with battling demons everywhere they go. Perhaps the world tour is essentially a cover to travel somewhere to deal with demons in another part of the world.

Sequels almost always try to be bigger than their predecessor in some way. This would potentially allow the next Kpop Demon Hunters movie to go bigger in scale, but also give the sequel a way to go bigger with the music. The Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack is arguably bigger than the movie itself. Fans will be waiting to see how the sequel's songs measure up. We could see songs in the sequel that are musically influenced by the different places the characters travel to.

While Kpop Demon Hunters 2 is happening, what the movie will be about likely hasn’t even been decided yet. There certainly isn’t a script right now, and animated movies tend to go through a lot more changes during production than live-action films.