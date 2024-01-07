Richard Roeper And Fans Pay Tribute After Tron And Caddyshack Actress Cindy Morgan Dies At 69
The actress was beloved for her roles in the '80s.
Actress Cindy Morgan — known best for her roles in ‘80s classics like Caddyshack and Tron — has passed away at the age of 69, according to reports. Film critic Richard Roeper and other fans of the actress have taken to social media with tributes, many recalling their love for Morgan’s Lacey Underall in Caddyshack, where she acted alongside Rodney Dangerfield, Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. Many of her fans also shared memories of meeting and interacting with her at different events over the years.
Cindy Morgan was found dead in her Florida home on December 30, 2023, according to TMZ. Her roommate reportedly called the police after she returned to their home in Lake Worth Beach and got no response after knocking on Morgan’s door. There was a strong odor emanating from the residence, the roommate told officers, adding that she’d last seen the actress alive on December 19. No foul play was suspected, and officials ruled she died of natural causes.
Fans of Morgan’s movies and those who knew her were sad to hear the news, with Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper writing on X (Twitter):
Lydia Cornell, an actress known best for her role on ABC’s Too Close for Comfort that aired from 1980 to 1985, also shared kind words about the late actress, including disbelief that she had passed away. Cornell posted:
Cindy Morgan, who played Yori/Dr. Lora Baines in Tron, had a special relationship with her fans, and even reunited with her co-star Bruce Boxleitner for the opening of the Lightcycle Run Roller Coaster in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom less than a year ago. One fan recalled talking to her on social media years ago after she accepted a friend request. He wrote:
Another fan said he had the opportunity to meet Cindy Morgan several times at different events, and he praised how she took time for those in attendance. In his words:
Very sad to hear about the passing of Cindy Morgan, who portrayed Yori in the original TRON in 1982. I got to meet her (and get some of my collection signed) many times at fan events over the years and she was the absolute sweetest, engaging with fans both in person and online 💔 pic.twitter.com/T98ZLvupCQJanuary 7, 2024
Another called her a “true pioneer,” saying that all the stories being told of her interactions with those who were able to meet her is a testament to the actress’ character. Sarah Spectre posted:
The entertainment world has lost a good one in Cindy Morgan, and those who knew her — as well as movie-lovers who enjoyed her work — are mourning that loss. Anyone who wants to pay tribute to the actress by rewatching her most popular movies can do so by streaming Caddyshack — one of the best golf movies of all time — with a Paramount+ subscription, and Tron can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.
Our condolences go out to Cindy Morgan’s friends, family and fans at this time.
