Richard Roeper And Fans Pay Tribute After Tron And Caddyshack Actress Cindy Morgan Dies At 69

Actress Cindy Morgan — known best for her roles in ‘80s classics like Caddyshack and Tron — has passed away at the age of 69, according to reports. Film critic Richard Roeper and other fans of the actress have taken to social media with tributes, many recalling their love for Morgan’s Lacey Underall in Caddyshack, where she acted alongside Rodney Dangerfield, Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. Many of her fans also shared memories of meeting and interacting with her at different events over the years.

Cindy Morgan was found dead in her Florida home on December 30, 2023, according to TMZ . Her roommate reportedly called the police after she returned to their home in Lake Worth Beach and got no response after knocking on Morgan’s door. There was a strong odor emanating from the residence, the roommate told officers, adding that she’d last seen the actress alive on December 19. No foul play was suspected, and officials ruled she died of natural causes.

Fans of Morgan’s movies and those who knew her were sad to hear the news, with Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper writing on X (Twitter) :

So sorry to hear of the passing of Chicago's Cindy Morgan. Before starring in Caddyshack and Tron, Cindy was a DJ at the old WSDM-FM. What a lovely and talented and warm presence.

Lydia Cornell, an actress known best for her role on ABC’s Too Close for Comfort that aired from 1980 to 1985, also shared kind words about the late actress, including disbelief that she had passed away. Cornell posted :

I can't believe Cindy Morgan is gone! We did a few autograph shows together; such a sweet person. I remember when Ted Knight came to work on the first day of taping our show Too Close for Comfort and talked about what fun he had on Caddyshack with Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Cindy Morgan and Rodney Dangerfield!! Rest in peace Angel. ❤️✨😥🙏

Cindy Morgan, who played Yori/Dr. Lora Baines in Tron, had a special relationship with her fans, and even reunited with her co-star Bruce Boxleitner for the opening of the Lightcycle Run Roller Coaster in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom less than a year ago. One fan recalled talking to her on social media years ago after she accepted a friend request. He wrote :

This one hits a little harder than most. No secret I'm a TRON fanatic, but in those early Facebook days, I sent a friend request to Cindy Morgan and she accepted and I had a chance to talk to her every now and again and she was super kind with her time and my Qs. RIP.

Another fan said he had the opportunity to meet Cindy Morgan several times at different events, and he praised how she took time for those in attendance. In his words:

Very sad to hear about the passing of Cindy Morgan, who portrayed Yori in the original TRON in 1982. I got to meet her (and get some of my collection signed) many times at fan events over the years and she was the absolute sweetest, engaging with fans both in person and online 💔 pic.twitter.com/T98ZLvupCQJanuary 7, 2024 See more

Another called her a “true pioneer,” saying that all the stories being told of her interactions with those who were able to meet her is a testament to the actress’ character. Sarah Spectre posted :

My heart aches hearing that Cindy Morgan has passed. She was not only incredibly kind & thoughtful, but also a true pioneer. All the lovely stories I see people sharing of meeting her are a testament to what a wonderful soul she was. Sending all my love to her family/friends 💔

The entertainment world has lost a good one in Cindy Morgan, and those who knew her — as well as movie-lovers who enjoyed her work — are mourning that loss.

Our condolences go out to Cindy Morgan’s friends, family and fans at this time.