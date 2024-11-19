'That's Bulls--t' Ridley Scott Responds After Denzel Washington Claims Gladiator II Cut His Gay Kiss

Ridley Scott's upcoming Gladiator II is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the 2024 movie schedule , and it’s easy to see why. The original remains one of the best movies of the 2000s , and the sequel looks poised to honor that legacy with a powerhouse cast, including Denzel Washington. While early reactions have already sparked Oscar buzz for the film, the drama hasn’t been confined to the screen. At Monday night’s Hollywood premiere, the Alien director responded to Washington’s recent claim that a same-sex kiss was cut from the movie, dismissing the allegation as “bulls--t.”

Washington, who stars as the enigmatic Macrinus in the sequel, had previously set the internet ablaze when he told Gaytey in an interview that a same-sex kiss scene was removed from the film's final cut. However, the filmmaker denied the controversy when speaking to Variety at the Gladiator II premiere. When asked about the alleged kiss, the Thelma & Louise director responded bluntly:

He kissed the senator. You mean the senator? No, that's bullshit... it was a senator.

In the video interview, an off-screen voice, presumably someone involved in the production, added, “We even went back and looked at the film, and there was never…” before Scott cut in to finish the thought:

They never did. They acted the moment -- it didn't happen.

Per Washington, the moment in question involved a “peck” on the lips, which he suggested was removed because “they got chicken.” However, when speaking to press at the sequel’s premiere, the actor downplayed the controversy, saying:

It really is much ado about nothing. They’re making more of it than it was. I kissed him on his hands, I gave him a peck and I killed him.

If all this alleged kiss hubbub has you wondering what really happened, you’re not alone. According to the film’s script, Washington’s character has a history of relationships with men, leaving room for what could have been a groundbreaking moment for one of the best action movie franchises and TGBTQ+ representation in the genre. But producer Michael Pruss also chimed in, brushing off the controversy as a casualty of editing.

Actress Connie Nielsen, who reunites with Ridley Scott as she reprises her role as Lucilla from the original Gladiator, agreed with the producer, revealing that her own grieving scene was left on the cutting room floor.

While the Blade Runner filmmaker’s blunt denial seems to settle the debate, the incident has sparked larger conversations about representation in blockbuster cinema. Washington’s earlier remarks stirred excitement among fans hoping for a more inclusive depiction of ancient Rome. However, Scott and the production team appear intent on reframing the conversation as one about editing choices, not censorship.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paul Mescal, who stars as Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe’s Maximus, recently emphasized the film’s broad appeal in an interview with Attitude magazine. He emphasized the film not just being for the “bros” but:

I think this film is for the guys, the gays, the girls, the mums, the dads… That was true of the first film, weirdly. The bros will love it as well, don’t get me wrong, It’s entertainment. People want to see cinema on this scale.