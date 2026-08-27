'There Will Only Be One Tim Curry.' Rocky Horror's Luke Evans Shares Letter He'd Just Sent To Fellow Frank-N-Furter

It's been a rough week for celebrity deaths. Just one day after Dolly Parton's death was announced, it was revealed that the iconic Tim Curry also died at 80. Generations of fans have been mourning these losses, and for the latter, that includes the Rocky Horror Picture Show community, which is a thriving one based around the cult classic movie. In fact, The Rocky Horror Show is currently on Broadway, and Luke Evans penned a sweet letter to Curry from one Frank-N-Furter to another.

Luke Evans rocked his fishnets and heels as Frank in The Rocky Horror Show, earning a Tony nomination in the process. While he recently ended his tenure in the role, he returned last night to do a tribute to Tim Curry. He also took to Instagram to pay his respects and reveal that he recently wrote a letter to the OG Frank. In his words:

Three weeks ago, I wrote a letter to Tim Curry. I want to share it with you, he was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone, he was an inspiration to me and so many more people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us. There will only be one Tim Curry. All the rest of us will just have to do our best to emulate some of the magic that role I’ve just spent 7 months playing.

After this, he included the long letter he wrote Tim Curry, where he gushed about his legacy from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He was the blueprint for Frank-N-Furter after all, with plenty of folks emulating his performance on stage and during those iconic Rocky Horror midnight screenings. Evans had the added pressure of doing the role on Broadway, and having seen it myself, I loved the way he honored the OG while also having an original take. The letter is a long one, but it includes sentiments like:

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Being compared to you has been one of the greatest compliments I've ever received, even though it's a comparison no one could ever hope to live up to. There is, and always will be, only one Tim Curry.

The letter in Evans' post is just one example of how much the late actor's work means to people... especially that wholly original take on Frank. The Nine Perfect Strangers actor ended his post with the following touching message. It reads:

I hope, wherever you are, you'd approve of one more Frank having the time of his life in those heels. With enormous admiration, Luke.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cultural milestone, with the cult classic remaining wildly popular in the decades since its 1975 release. Although it's not the only beloved Tim Curry movie that folks have been re-watching since his death. Others include Clue, Home Alone 2, Annie, and Muppet Treasure Island.

Our thoughts are with Tim Curry's loved ones and countless fans as we collectively mourn and celebrate his legacy of wholly original performances.