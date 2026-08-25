‘A Huge Win’: Bruce Willis’ Daughter Rumer Describes One Bright Spot Amid His Dementia Battle

The last few years have seen Bruce Willis dealing with health struggles due to having been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. Willis – who’s since retired from acting as a result of his condition – has been cared for by both medical professionals as well as his family. The star’s daughter, Rumer – whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore – has been very candid about what it’s been like helping to care for her dad. While she’s been honest about the hardships, she also just opened up about what she views as a “huge win.”

Many of Rumer Willis’ updates on her father have come by way of social media posts including intimate photos and videos. Willis broached the topic once more while speaking with People, and she discussed a bit about the dynamic she now has with her father. Although the Die Hard icon’s mental prowess is deteriorating, Rumer says she still has warm interactions with him:

What’s been interesting having a family member with dementia, it’s like, he’s happy. As well as someone could be doing, given the circumstances, he’s doing well. When I get to see him, he sees me and [daughter] Louetta and he starts smiling. So, there’s so much love and joy and tenderness that still exists there. And in terms of that, I would say that’s a huge win. And the fact that we still have him, you know?

Such comments align with sentiments Willis has shared in the past, specifically in regard to staying grateful amid her dad’s health situation. She and her relatives also do seem to be enjoying the joyous moments based on family photos they continue to share on social media. In Rumer’s opinion, dementia remains a “mystery” and due to the varied effects it has on people, she also describes it as an “unknown challenge.” During her recent interview, though, she further emphasized her feelings of thankfulness:

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The most important thing for me is that I’m so grateful that I have this time with him for however many years it may be. I’m grateful that he seems generally wonderful and, given all of the givens of our situation, that our family is just so loving and together.

Over the past several years, Rumer Willis has experienced her share of joy even in the midst of Bruce’s challenges. For instance, it was in 2023 that Rumer welcomed her first child, a daughter, with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. However, she’s also been candid about how it can sometimes be difficult to discuss the Looper star’s issues. Likewise, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis has also been candid about the challenges of caring for him. But, at the same time, the two are also trying to create positive change in the dementia community.

Emma Heming is supporting scientific fact-finding by heading up the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund for Dementia Research and Caregiver Support. Meanwhile, Rumer has teamed up with Function Health, which provides 160 lab tests and assessments for members that help determine medical conditions they may be susceptible to.

While it clearly hasn’t been easy for Bruce Willis’ family to handle his dementia diagnosis, they’re seemingly choosing to view both the “blessing and the curse” that comes with it. The blessing, of course, is that Rumer, Emma and their relatives are still in the position to spend time with Bruce and, hopefully, they continue to savor those moments.