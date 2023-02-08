Rob Gronkowski Roasts Tom Brady’s Viral Underwear Pic After Quarterback Asks Him, ‘Did I Do It Right?’

Tom Brady is one of the most famous NFL players of our time, and has also been the butt of countless jokes during his decades as a public figure. He recently announced his retirement (for real this time), and is also the subject of a new hit comedy 80 For Brady. In the midst of this new period in his life, he recently posted a photo in his underwear that quickly went viral. And now Rob Gronkowski has roasted Brady’s picture. After all, Brady did ask him “did I do it right?”

While Tom Brady has been in the public eye for decades, he hasn’t been shown for showing off thirst traps. But that’s exactly what happened a few days ago over on his personal Twitter , resulting in the 45 year-old athlete once again breaking the internet. As a reminder, you can check out the underwear photo in question below:

Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬 https://t.co/9bN6N3WbSN pic.twitter.com/3lSgRXKc0FFebruary 6, 2023 See more

This photo quickly went viral, and was made into countless memes at Tom Brady’s expense. After all, the internet is gonna internet. The tweet is even more noteworthy because he tagged Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski in the thirst trap. And the latter NFL icon ended up roasting his colleague/co-star as a result.

Gronk was asked about Tom Brady’s viral underwear photo by ET at Fox’s Sports Day. Since he was tagged in the image, it seemed like only a matter of time before he actually weighed in. The former tight end offers some criticism about Brady’s thirst trap, specifically the way he was covering up some of his more intimate areas. As he put it,

I don’t think he did it right... his hand is not in the right place. He’s covering up a little bit. You’re not supposed to be covering up! That’s what’s supposed to be showing. You gotta show the package, Tom.

There you have it. While no one expected Rob Gronkowski to talk about Tom Brady’s package just a few days ago, that’s exactly the way the pop culture landscape has taken us. And with both of them appearing in 80 For Brady, it feels like they need to get their own buddy comedy at this point. One with plenty of thirst traps.

80 For Brady is obviously a reference to Tom Brady himself, but fans were thrilled when the trailers revealed that Rob Gronkowksi would also be included. What’s more, he even flirted with Jane Fonda in the locker room scene. As a reminder, you can check out the movie’s trailer below:

As previously mentioned, the release of 80 For Brady ended up coinciding with Tom Brady announcing his official retirement from the NFL. Add in his viral underwear pic, and you’ve got a trifecta of pop culture moments revolving around the same man. We’ll just have to see what’s next for him upon entering this new stage of his life.