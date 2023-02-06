Tom Brady Just Shared An A+ Take On Being Retired Now And What That Means For 80 For Brady

The new Tom Brady-focused movie 80 for Brady features the future NFL Hall-of-Famer starring alongside Hollywood royalty in Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin, whose characters all adore the record-setting quarterback. But the sports comedy now has a better shot at making fans miss Brady a lot more, as he announced his retirement (again) after appearing on the 80 for Brady red carpet. With Brady truly sincere this time about retiring, he shared his A+ answer for how 80 for Brady fits into his career shift.

This 23-seasoned football icon boasts both producer and cameo credits for the newly released 80 for Brady, which centers on four older women who travel to Houston to watch Brady play in Super Bowl LI. The newly-retired NFL player’s Twitter post amusingly laid out how he plans on spending his newfound free time.

Now that I’m retired I have time to go see @80forBrady four separate times today.

That’s the spirit! It's probably been scientifically proven somewhere that the best way to cope with leaving a beloved career is with Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno. And if it hasn't been, get on it, Science!

If Tom Brady plans on showing his love and support for 80 for Brady during the start of his retirement, he's certainly not alone. Moviegoers seem to be loving the sports-ish comedy which is a breath of fresh air considering the initial responses to the plot's reveal weren’t exactly the most positive. Critics have given mostly mixed reviews for this star-studded comedy, with some calling it “mediocre,” but the Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 90% is dominating the critics’ 64% rating. Fans have expressed some loving opinions online, calling the flick adorable and heartwarming, and saying it's worth seeing more than once like Brady will probably be doing.

Retirement has been an ongoing debate in recent years for Tom Brady, who spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before moving to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers for his final three seasons. Brady first announced his retirement from the NFL back in February ahead of Super Bowl LVI, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eventually lost out to the Los Angeles Rams. Then 40 days later, Brady called off his retirement and went on to return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season. But as the Bucs' season came to a close in January, the seven-time Super Bowl winner announced in an Instagram video that his time playing football is over “for good.” Considering his last retirement followed a lengthy essay on the decision, his message this go around was rather short and sweet, as he thanked his family, coaches, colleagues, and fans for their support.

We may not know what Tom Brady’s life will be like completely off of the NFL field, but we do know he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen will be co-parenting their two kids. Being a divorced dad should mean he’ll now have more time to enjoy the childhoods of his 13-year-old son and ten-year-old daughter. It was also reported months ago that the former Buccaneers player could be rolling in money after signing a TV deal with Fox Sports that is soon set to go into effect. For now, it seems like Brady has plenty to pay attention to both in and out of the theater.