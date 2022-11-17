80 For Brady Trailer Pairs Guy Fieri, Jane Fonda, And (Of Course) Football

If you had “February becomes a battleground month at the movies” for next year’s Bingo card, prepare to cash in. A slew of 2023’s new movie releases are descending on that month fast and furiously, chiefly among them the Tom Brady themed comedy 80 For Brady.

As if having one of football’s biggest superstars as its focus wasn’t enough of a draw, the core cast of Hollywood royalty like Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field. Also, as we’ve seen in the film’s first trailer, some pretty wild stuff happens…like Ms. Field entering a hot wings competition judged by Guy Fieri? The quartet of leading actresses are all living legends, and it'll no doubt be thrilling to see their chemistry throughout the runtime of 80 For Brady.

Even crazier is the moment where Rita Moreno having a drug trip where everyone, including herself, looks like the mayor of Flavortown. Seriously, that's more Fieri than one would expect for a movie with Tom Brady in its title. Strangely enough, it works alongside all of the other spectacles 80 For Brady has to offer.

The trailer released by Paramount has some off the wall laughs in store, while also capturing the true story that 80 For Brady is based on. With our four leading ladies looking to see what could be Tom Brady's final Super Bowl, the journey is not an easy one. Though it could be worse, as the girls also have Rob Gronkowski and Billy Porter on hand to help things along.

As stated before, February 2023 is going to be a pretty busy month for moviegoers, and 80 For Brady’s release slot seems well positioned to score an early touchdown. Just a week after this film opens, Channing Tatum’s return in Magic Mike’s Last Dance is going to take the floor, just in time for some early Valentine’s Day action. And then a week after that, Marvel fans will be flocking to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which also promises a world of MCU insanity in its trailer .

The odds do feel a bit stacked against Tom Brady and his quartet of female followers at the box office. However, as loyal fans of the legendary quarterback would tell you, that’s probably how he likes it. People have tried to count him out before, and the results have often proven the naysayers incorrect.

80 For Brady just presents Brady with another opportunity to pull off a stunning upset, and in a venue where victory dances aren’t subject to penalty. Even Guy Fieri would be impressed, and this isn't even his specialty! Football and heartwarming comedy fans can go wide and intercept this cinematic offering, only in theaters, on February 3, 2023.