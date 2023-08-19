Robert De Niro Just Turned 80 And Had A Star-Studded Birthday Party With Paul McCartney, Martin Scorsese, And Way More

It’s hard to think of an actor who has enjoyed better longevity than Robert De Niro . For the last six decades, he has graced silver screens worldwide with some of the most captivating performances in film history. De Niro has picked up more than a few famous friends during his climb to the top – and earlier this week, many of them, including Martin Scorsese and The Beatles’ Paul McCartney gathered to celebrate his 80th birthday at a suitably star-studded party.

What do you get the man who has everything? If you’re Robert De Niro’s friends, you get him a really nice party and a really big cake. On August 17, his many celebrity friends celebrated his 80th birthday at Locanda Verde, the restaurant he owns inside the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Among those who showed up to wish De Niro well was Martin Scorsese. The Oscar-winning director looked especially dapper at the event, but don’t take our word for it. Here’s a glimpse of Scorsese rocking a pinstripe suit as he showed up to his longtime pal's birthday festivities:

From the looks of it, the 80-year-old filmmaker had the time of his life celebrating his his friend’s 80th birthday. As mentioned, the Irishman director wasn’t the only celebrity icon that showed up to wish the Taxi Driver icon a happy birthday, though. He was joined by the one and only Paul McCartney, who brought some big business casual energy to the event when he showed up in jeans and a blazer. Take a look at the legendary rock star’s party attire below:

Those two aforementioned celebrities are massive enough, but they weren't even the tip of the iceberg when it came to the recent shindig. TMZ reports that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken and George Lucas were among the partygoers as well. Talk about an A-list event.

Robert De Niro himself stayed pretty low key during the event, which is honestly a great way to ring in such a milestone year, especially since 79 proved to be especially eventful for him. At the beginning of 2023, he starred in the comedy About My Father. This spring, he joined Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and other Flowers of the Killer Moon co-stars for the film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival . In addition, De Niro welcomed his seventh child into the world and tragically lost his grandson, Leandro, at the age of 19 in July.

On the professional front, it’s hard to predict how his next year will go, as any future projects are on hold as he stands in solidarity with other SAG-AFTRA actors in their ongoing strike. He does have some already completed projects that could prove to be career highlights. Flowers of the Killer Moon will hit theaters this fall, and the book-to-screen adaptation is one of the most highly anticipated 2023 new movie releases. In early 2024, De Niro will appear in Wise Guys , a new gangster film based on the Nichola Pileggi novel that inspired Goodfellas.

Given all the ups and downs of his last year, hopefully, the veteran actor will be able to experience a peaceful and fulfilling next trip around the sun. If his birthday bash is any indication, it looks like he has plenty of great people by his side to help him make the most of his 80th year.