Robert Downey Jr. Dressed As The Easter Bunny Again For More Holiday Shenanigans, And I Can’t Look Away

Another Easter has arrived and with it comes a cavalcade of videos and images from Internet users who are sharing how they and their loved ones celebrate the holiday. Some people enjoy the occasion a bit differently from others, though. Take Robert Downey Jr. for example,, who once used the day to dress up like a bunny and hop around. It’s a moment that’s since been immortalized within the interwebs, and the star is now adding that legacy. For his 2022 celebration, Downey once again donned a costume for more holiday shenanigans and, quite frankly, I can’t look away.

Some of you probably need a bit of context on the situation. Well, it was in 2016 that the former Iron Man star (who has also dressed as a piñata ) initially wore the fluffy getup and proceeded to bounce around, with animals watching on. There was a method to the star’s apparent madness, though, as his comedic actions were captured in an Omaze video announcing his charity , Random Act Funding. Since then, the actor has occasionally reshared an image from the moment every year, and it’s also earned some notoriety within the world of meme culture.

So social media users will surely be excited to learn that Robert Downey is wearing his floppy ears once more. The star took to Instagram to show off a pair of images, which show him alongside another person dressed as the Easter Bunny. And if that weren’t enough, the actor also shared a video clip of himself dancing around while wearing the bunny head. Take a look for yourself and see if you have as tough a time resisting multiple rewatches as I did:

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) A photo posted by on

I can honestly say that’s the first time I’ve seen two giant bunnies do their version of a dab. Though 2022 has been filled with some odd moments, so this pretty much tracks to be honest. Whether you find this funny, sweet or just weird, most can agree that the photos and video are a collective breath of fresh air and a brief (but necessary) distraction from the stresses a lot of us deal with. Kudos to the Tropic Thunder alum for finding a way to both celebrate the day and entertain his fans.

Of course, Robert Downey Jr. has a lot of other things going on, aside from his bunny time. The actor is one of the many (and I do mean many) cast members of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (which sadly isn’t on the 2022 movie releases schedule). He’s also set to serve as an executive producer on two TV spinoffs of his Sherlock Holmes film series . Additionally, his production company is behind Netflix’s adaptation of Sweet Tooth , which nabbed some awards earlier this year. Aside from work though, Downey has also carved out time for pleasure, as evidenced by his reunion with Marvel’s Edwin Jarvis actor , James D’Arcy.

We may be able to assume that no matter how busy he gets, the Oscar nominee will still make time to post something bunny-related on Easter each year. It's essentially a tradition at this point, and one that many fans seem to love. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to get another chuckle out of that video.