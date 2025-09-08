Robin And The Hoods Is A Cute Family Movie, And I Think It Teaches A Great Lesson

Some of my favorite children’s movies are ones that have messages that appeal to children and adults. Additionally, I could only appreciate the depth of many of these movies when I watched them through an adult lens. Great art should have universal appeal. This includes messages that connect with people of all ages. Robin and the Hoods is an example of a children’s film with a big heart and even bigger ideas.

Robin and the Hoods follows 11-year-old Robin (Darcey Ewart) and her friends as they try to save their kingdom from being destroyed by a greedy real-estate developer. Their kingdom is the woods where they play. Robin enacts the spirit of her fictional hero, Robin Hood, to take down this company. It’s a sweet film with some key messages that deserve further exploration.

Warning: Robin and the Hoods spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Sky Cinema)

I Think Robin And The Hoods' Message About Imagination Makes This Movie Worth Watching

Imagination is an underrated skill and tool. Many dismiss it as something purely for the benefit of children, but some of the greatest inventions, pieces of art, and solutions to problems are products of people with big imaginations. Dreaming and creating are some of the best ways to fully experience life. Therefore, adults should encourage children to harness, develop, and grow their imaginations, but this is not always the case.

Sometimes, parents try to limit their children's imagination. They want them to grow up and lose some of their dreamy nature. Robin and the Hoods emphasizes the importance of imagination for happiness and growth. Robin’s love for this world created by her and the Hoods makes her braver, kinder, and more ambitious.

Her imagination is one of her biggest life tools. It helps her defeat Clipboard (Naomie Harris). Robin and her friends come up with the plan to find the rare bird because their creativity allows them to see this solution. Most would take other, more conventional methods to fight this company, like through the court system, which would have taken years and maybe not produced favorable results. Children are also more proactive than adults. Without imagination, Robin may not have sprung into action so quickly. Robin and the Hoods has some of the traits we love from classic family movies because it understands the need to entertain and teach.

(Image credit: Sky Cinema)

It Shows How Nurturing It Can Lead To Better Childhood Development

Robin is a child, so she has all the similar traits of children, including some negative ones like stubbornness, a limited world view, and a thirst for adventure, even if it puts her in danger. Therefore, Robin is very much a typical spunky young person. However, she has a bit more maturity than others her age. Robin has already developed a strong sense of wrong and right, sympathy, and courage. Robin’s upbringing has likely contributed to many of her positive traits, but her parents’ encouragement of her imagination likely plays a major role in her development.

She has learned these skills and developed these characteristics because of how she plays and what she learns from it. Robin seems popular among her peers because her creativity has also made her fun to be around. It has helped with her socialization. Obviously, not everyone understands Robin and her rambunctious spirit. That’s fine. Her supporters understand her.

Imagination helps with so much of development because it pushes a child’s creativity and helps the development of skills like conflict resolution, leadership, and problem-solving. These are all things Robin does well. We also see them in her interactions with Clipboard, the Knights, and Hoods. It reminds you not to underestimate the power of curiosity and passion.

(Image credit: Sky Cinema)

I Felt Inspired By The Film Showing How Imagination Can Challenge Adults To Also Fight For A Better World

Robin and the Hoods is all about children fighting to protect their home and neighborhood. Initially, the adults do not help in this battle. They’re fine letting new buildings and things of that nature take over. They only join the fight when they research, listen, and pay attention to their children’s voices. This film shows that children can lead the charge for change if parents care and take the time to understand the problem and support their children.

It reminded me how much our battles to help and improve this world aren’t just about ourselves. They are about the next generation as well. We have to do everything to help them have a better, more livable, and sustainable future. It’s a very child-focused movie that also makes a statement to adults.

It’s telling them to be more like their children, and fiercely rage against those who try to destroy what nature built. Despite this profound message, Robin and the Hoods isn’t a movie too adult for children. It’s adult enough for parents to understand, but earnest enough to communicate these messages to a younger audience.

(Image credit: Sky Cinema)

I Also Found Robin And The Hoods' Environmental Message Equally important To The Story

At its core, Robin and the Hoods tells the tale of how big corporations and real estate developers destroy homes for profit. It paints them as evil and soulless. Though the situation isn’t as simple as that, it does showcase a very real problem. These companies are destroying the environment and nature to continue to just build properties void of character, history, and imagination. Many movies cover similar topics, including many movies geared towards children.

However, I think this is a topic that we need to see in movies constantly. It’s also important that more children’s films tackle these issues. Films like this could help start kids being more environmentally conscious earlier. Children can enjoy a funny family movie while learning how to protect the world around them.

(Image credit: Sky Cinema)

I Really Adored How The Movie's Message Was Displayed, And How It Transforms An Everyday Issue Into A Major Dilemma

In the grand scheme of things, children trying to protect the area where they play doesn’t seem like a huge problem. However, it’s a small issue that has a lot of significance. It showcases what happens when people don’t fight things like real estate developers. They remove parts of this world that mean something to someone. They destroy parts of the environment. These companies also stop children from exploring their creativity and imagination.

Robin and the Hoods was an upcoming kids movie that I hope more people check out, especially if and when it becomes available on streaming.