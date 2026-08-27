Kylie Jenner Got Specific About Her Breast Implants, Now Admits She Wants To Go Bigger

Kylie Jenner has been a reality TV fixture as part of the Kardashian-Jenner family since she was a child, but she can still be selective about what she chooses to share from her personal life. Maybe that’s why it was such a huge deal when she oh-so-casually divulged all the details of her breast implants to a curious TikToker. Following the viral moment, though, Jenner admits she’s probably not done making enhancements — she wants to go bigger!

The makeup mogul sat down with her friends on the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, where they talked about how cool it was that Kylie Jenner had shouted out to the world about her “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!” implants, thus empowering more women to be transparent about their own cosmetic procedures. It turns out, though, that she’s been sharing more information privately with Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel:

I do want them bigger. I say it every day. I’m like, they need to be bigger and more out there. I want my tits to walk in before I do.

Well, that certainly creates a mental image. This revelation was not news to Kylie Jenner’s friends, who said she has an “obsession with big tits” after talking about going bigger for at least the past year. In fact, they said she’d planned on going up in size before she turned 29, but since she’s already celebrated her birthday (complete with a cake shaped like her bikini bod), that clearly hasn’t happened.

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She said she probably won’t get them before she turns the big 3-0 either, but there is something else she’s got in mind:

I think I want to get my belly button pierced. I think so. Before 30. I want diamonds dripping from my belly button. Dripping everywhere.

That’s very on-brand for the youngest Kardashian sibling, who is never afraid to flex her luxe lifestyle in her $100,000 worth of jewelry, her $10,000 bikini and her wall of Birkin bags. It also speaks to how she’s bringing back the Noughties (though some would argue belly rings never went out of style).

We’ve already seen Kylie Jenner rocking the aughts-era belly chain, and given those toned ab muscles she’s been flashing this summer, a belly ring seems like a great idea.

The big question, though, is how long she’ll wait before calling up ole Dr. Garth Fisher for an upgrade on those breast implants. From her description of what she wants, it sounds like it’ll be pretty obvious when she does go under the knife again. We’ll be able to see her coming from a mile away — even if she doesn’t choose to divulge her measurements again.

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Before that happens, though, we will be able to get more behind-the-scenes peeks at what Kylie Jenner and the rest of her family have been up to, with The Kardashians returning for Season 8 on the 2026 TV schedule. The new episodes will premiere in October, and in the meantime, you can rewatch all of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the first seven seasons of The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.