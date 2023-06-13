Roger Moore’s Son Shares Blunt Thoughts About James Bond Being Played By A Woman

Waiting for the fate of the next era in James Bond movies to be decided continues to bring out some interesting viewpoints. Sure enough, Roger Moore ’s son Geoffrey has another opinion he’s weighing in with concerning Ian Fleming’s legendary super spy. This time around though, the subject pertains to something we’ve seen addressed in the recent past: the possibility of a female 007.

The oft discussed issue came up as Express spoke with Moore about a potential woman succeeding Daniel Craig as the new 007. Approaching the subject with his own unique views, here’s how Geoffrey Moore expressed his case against the matter at hand:

Well, then it’s no longer James Bond. I mean, she could be 006, 008, or 009.

These remarks have landed not too much longer after Geoffrey Moore’s feelings on an American 007 were also made abundantly clear. A man of tradition, the son of the late Sir Roger now has another firm stance on the future of James Bond in play. Though it’s not as if the musician has forgotten the events of No Time To Die, in which Lashana Lynch’s Nomi was granted that very number in the course of events.

Further bolstering his case with that recent precedent, Geoffrey used those events to further prove his point. As one of the key details about No Time To Die’s Nomi saw her landing the 007 call sign when Daniel Craig’s Bond resigned, Roger Moore’s son knows that ship has somewhat sailed. With that in mind, here’s how he feels the 25th James Bond movie handled that development in the proper fashion:

In the last Bond I think this was the confusion. That she [Lashana’s character Nomi] was 007 and then said, ‘I’ve got to give it back to Bond. It’s his number.’ So I think that’s very good. And I think they were also testing the waters. Maybe there will be a ‘From the filmmakers of James Bond comes Jane or Jemima Bond’ or whatever.

It sounds like Geoffrey Moore is on the same page as franchise co-producer Barbara Broccoli, who has also insisted James Bond be a male . Though in his further remarks on the matter, Moore almost sounds like he’s resigned to the fact that at some point in the future, someone might try and make it happen after all. At the moment, it looks like "Jane or Jemima Bond" are not going to be introduced any time soon.

On the bright side, the suggestion of a female 00 character does bode well for when and if anyone tries to adapt author Kim Sherwood’s novel Double or Nothing. As that contemporary story focuses on a new batch of agents serving in the absence of James Bond, the sky’s the limit. Provided, of course, that Broccoli and her co-producer Michael G. Wilson reverse their position on potential spinoffs.