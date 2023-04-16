Wicked’s Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Reveal First Looks First Looks At Witches Glinda And Elphaba In Broadway Musical Adaptation

The big-screen adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked has been gestating for a while now. Thankfully, the past few years have seen the big-screen production make some serious progress, with Crazy Rich Asians’ John M. Chu being tapped to direct. The film also found its two leads in Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who play Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Since their castings, fans have been anxious to get a peek at the two in their witchy roles. Well, the day has finally arrived, as both actresses shared the first official looks at their iconic characters in the Wizard of Oz prequel.

The stars shared the images to their respective Instagram accounts and, while these are only slight teases, they should be more than enough to get fans hyped. Cynthia Erivo’s pic shows her draped in the iconic black costume – complete with the hat and broomstick. And if you look closely, you can also get a gander of the green skin that the talented actress is rocking for the role. Check it out below:

As Glinda, Ariana Grande’s outfit obviously falls on the opposite end of the spectrum. The actress is sporting a vibrant pink dress, as she ascends up a winding staircase. Take a gander at the actress and singer’s appearance in the big-screen production for yourself:

The two stars have some serious shoes to fill, to say the least, as they’re following in the footsteps of Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, on Broadway. The two stars have since discussed the upcoming movie and, when the two main castings were announced, Chenoweth and Menzel reacted with delight and support. Chenoweth praised the casting of Grande, who she’s known for years. And while Menzel admitted to being “a little sad” that she’s no longer playing Elphaba, she’s “very excited” to see what her successor does with the role.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s first-look teases bode well for what’s to come. We still have a lot of time before the first installment of the two-part Wicked adaptation hits theaters but, if these posts are any indication, more BTS looks should drop periodically as production progresses over the coming months. You can see the first movie when it opens in theaters on November 27, 2024. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s schedule of 2023 new movie releases for info on other major films.