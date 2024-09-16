Rumors About Jason Momoa On Minecraft Are Running Around. This Isn't The First Time The Actor Has Dealt With Allegations From A Movie Set

Actor Jason Momoa became a household name thanks to playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones (which is streaming with a Max subscription) and has been the internet's boyfriend in the years since. But lately there's been some chatter about his behavior on set. Rumors about Momoa on Minecraft are running around, and this isn't the first time the actor has dealt with allegations from a movie set.

What one Minecraft cast member said bout Jason Momoa.

What we know about the Minecraft movie is limited, but it looks like a fun live-action take on the beloved video game franchise. Jason Momoa is a major box office draw, but reports about him on the movie' set are painting a new picture for the public. While doing the Hot Ones challenge with Jason Ween, YouTuber Valkyrae claimed to have seen some toxic behavior firsthand as a member of the Minecraft cast. As she put it:

Minecraft movie, I have a cameo. I would have to say Jason Momoa. I just saw him like, mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense and emotional scene and maybe he was still in character, I don’t know I was just surprised about how he treated some of the crew... He was just really mad at them that they weren’t doing something right in setting up the shot and stuff. He was just angry, really mad, and yelling. I was like, this is not a good working environment, I would not be happy working under these conditions.

There you have it. While Valkyrae admits she only had a small role in the Minecraft movie, she's claiming to have observed some not-so-great behavior by Jason Momoa while working on the video game movie. And this isn't the first time that some allegations have been made about the Aquaman icon. We'll just have to wait and see if anyone from the actor's team response to this allegation.

This is just one person's recollection of how Jason Momoa was on the set of Minecraft, and definitely stands in juxtaposition to his public persona. Fans have spent years adoring the actor, including his friendship with Lenny Kravitz.

Rumors about Jason Momoa's Aquaman behavior

While Momoa is mostly known as a beloved and goofy character in Hollywood, there have been a few negative reports about him over the years. Prior to this new claim about the upcoming video game movie Minecraft, there were also claims about what went down during the filming of Aquaman 2. The report indicated that he was drunk on set, and tried to get Amber Heard fired. They also claimed he was dressing up as Johnny Depp to try and aggravate his co-star.

While this could seemingly show a pattern of bad behavior, DC reps refuted the stories about Momoa, with a statement that read:

Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

This is a cut and dry statement from the studio, and came after he had already wrapped production on Aquaman 2. So perhaps the stories about Momoa are merely an exaggeration. Or alternatively the truth is somewhere in the middle of Momoa's perception and the truth of the situation. We'll just have to see what comes next, and if/how the Minecraft movie will be impacted by the discourse.

A Minecraft Movie is expected to hit theaters on April 4th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.