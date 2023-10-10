DC Rep Responds After Report Says Aquaman 2's Jason Momoa Got Drunk, Dressed Like Johnny Depp, And Tried To Get Amber Heard ‘Fired’ On Set

The DC Universe has had plenty of twists over the years, both in front and behind the camera. While James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs of the universe, a number of upcoming DC movies were filmed before this change in leadership. The last of these projects is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which stars Jason Momoa in the title role. And a DC rep has responded following reports Momoa got drunk, dressed Like Johnny Depp, and tried to get Amber Heard "fired" on set. Let's break it all down.

Conversation around Momoa's alleged behavior on the set of Aquaman 2 is actually related to documents related to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle, which made their way onto reddit. Notes from Heard's therapist claim that the Game of Thrones alum was drunk on set and campaigned for Heard's firing. A DC spokesperson responded to these claims in a statement to Variety, which reads:

Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

That seems pretty cut and dry. While it didn't get into the specifics of the allegations, the DC rep is defending Jason Momoa as rumors swirl around what went down on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Indeed, it seems like DC has had a good relationship with Jason Momoa for years, as the actor has starred in projects and participated in cameos in Peacemaker, The Flash, and more. Another insider close to the set of Aquaman 2 refuted the rumors related to Heard, saying:

Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set. And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.

Some points were made. While I can't attest to how things went down in the set of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, the Fast X actor is definitely known for his unique bohemian sense of style. That includes Momoa's penchant for wearing a traditional Hawaiin malo and posting it on social media.

While insiders refuted the claim that Jason Momoa tried to get Amber Heard fired, she's been the subject of much conversation related to Aquaman 2. There were previously reports that Momoa and Heard had no chemistry. And millions of moviegoers have signed an online petition for Heard to be removed from the role of Mera. But alas, sounds like Momoa wasn't one of the folks trying to get her fired. At least, if these reports are to believed.

The contents of Aquaman 2 are largely a mystery but Amber Heard was noticeably missing from the trailer. All will be revealed when the sequel finally hits theaters on December 20th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.