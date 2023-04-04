Rumors Swirled Cameron Diaz Might Re-Retire From Acting. Now There’s Shrek 5 To Think About

Cameron Diaz hasn’t made a movie since 2014, and while she’s currently back in front of the camera for the first time in years, it sounds like Diaz hasn’t fallen in love with acting all over again, strongly hinting that she might “re-retire” once this new project is over. However, it sounds like there is at least one movie that would really like her on board, Shrek 5.

Chris Meledandri is the CEO of Illumination Entertainment that is set to release The Super Mario Bros. Movie this week, but he’s also a partner at Dreamworks Animation, the studio that made its name with the Shrek franchise, Speaking with Variety , Meledandri reveals that the much-rumored fifth Shrek movie is something the studio is actively pursuing, and that means getting all of the primary voice cast back. Hre explained…

It’s not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with ‘Mario,’ where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements. And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that. We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.

Of course, if Cameron Diaz decides she wants to retire again, then Shrek 5 is going to have a problem. Having said that, there’s certainly reason to believe that Diaz would return to voice Fiona in a new Shrek movie, even if she also decided not to make any more movies. While voice-acting is harder work than a lot of people give it credit for, there are also a lot of benefits to it that would likely work for the actress.

The main thing that caused Cameron Diaz to retire in the first place was her desire to spend time with her family, including her young son. Making a movie in person can require traveling long distances, and working long days. However, recording a voice for an animated film can be done at any recording studio. Diaz can go to work during the day at some place close to home, and then spend her nights at home. That one difference may be enough to get her on board. And it sounds like whatever Diaz may have asked for to return to Shrek, she’s getting. Meledandri says he anticipates the cast coming back, and that’s clearly going to include Cameron Diaz.

Interest in Shrek 5 has almost certainly been jumpstarted in the last couple of months. The success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, both at the box office and among fans, has made it clear that there’s interest in the franchise. If Dreamworks can find the right story, there’s a lot of potential for the return of Shrek, Donkey, and of course, Fiona.