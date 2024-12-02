A Not-So-Merry Christmas For Rupert Grint? Actor Gets Slapped With Bill After Paying His Harry Potter Taxes Wrong

There are are popular franchises, and then there's megahits like Harry Potter. Starting with the novels, the Wizarding World has grown into theme park attractions, stage plays, video games, and of course the films (which are streaming with a Max subscription). The Harry Potter cast grew up in front of our eyes, especially its leading trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. But will the latter have a not-so-Merry Christmas after Grint was slapped with a bill after paying his Harry Potter taxes wrong. Let's break it all down.

Rupert Grint spent years playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, and he's still synonymous with playing that beloved Gryffindor. While most people would assume that the trio of leading actors might be set for life financially, but residuals can be complicated. And a report by People claims that Grint is going to have to pony up millions in back taxes related to that money.

According to this report, Grint recently lost a case against British tax authorities, who are claiming that he used a financial loophole to hold onto more of his Harry Potter residuals. And now the Servant actor has been reportedly been ordered to pay a whopping £1.8 million (which comes out to over $2 million in USD) in back taxes. That's quite the sum of money, especially during The Holidays when money is often a difficult thing to come by for people.

At the time of writing this story, Rupert Grint's team hasn't issued any sort of official response to this ruling. But it's definitely going to turn a few heads, thanks to just how much money the 36 year-old actor seemingly needs to pay. It sounds like keeping one's finances in order isn't exactly a magical experience.

Of course, this isn't the only relevant news to those who love the Wizarding World. Generations of fans are waiting for news about the developing Harry Potter TV series, which is going to be heading to Max. Fans are wondering about who might be the new Ron Weasley, and if any of the OG cast could end up playing adult roles. Unfortunately, the powers that be at Max have been keeping their cards close to the chest.

Another ongoing conversation about the Harry Potter franchise is whether or not a movie adaptation of The Cursed Child will ever be made. The stage play follows Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco's kids at Hogwarts years after the events of the original series. This project would presumably allow for the movie cast to reprise their roles as adults, but only time will tell if/when that actually happens.

