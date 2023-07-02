Ryan Gosling Is Going Viral On TikTok For Recreating The Funny Way Guys Tell Him They're Excited About Barbie

With the Barbie movie just weeks away from release, fans don't seem to be capable of holding in their excitement. And can you blame them? We get to see the infamous Mattel-produced doll in live-action form on the big screen for the first time as well as her ultra-pink world. Not to mention, there’s also the dazzling Ken-ergy we can’t get enough of from Ryan Gosling . Believe it or not, there are plenty of men anticipating the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy, and there's a viral TikTok showing Gosling recreating the excitement from those guys.

Considering classic TV advertisements show little girls playing with Barbies, the dolls have traditionally been considered to be toys only meant for the female population. However, it's important to remember that there are men who adore the brand, too. (Let's be real, franchises like this one aren't limited to one sex, everyone.) In a TikTok video shared by Fan Expo, Ryan Gosling talks about the hilarious way men approach him about how hyped they are for the film. Take a look:

I find it hilarious that some men feel the need to whisper about this. Just let the whole world know you want to delve into this heavily pink world. I promise, there’s nothing to be ashamed of. The interviewer featured in the video said, “I don’t think men ever thought they would want to see a Barbie movie.” However, the Canadian actor thinks it’s cool that guys want to see it, and I would agree! In the midst of Barbie-mania, Film Threat polled 500 people of different genders across Generations X to Z. 36.87% of men said Margot Robbie, who plays the lead role, was their sole reason for wanting to see the movie compared to 25.09% of women.

In general, other respondents cited nostalgia as the second reason to see it. The viral memes, appeal of Ryan Gosling, and a built-in appreciation for Greta Gerwig’s best movies are also contributing factors. So all in all, it sounds like there are a plethora of people who are excited to see the star-studded cast of Barbie do their thing. Plus, like The Notebook star said, “There’s something in it for the Kens.”

Ryan Gosling himself is indeed proving to be one of the flick's biggest draws, even if his casting did garner some light backlash. Unfortunately, the talented actor received flack about his age after the first trailer came out. The 42-year-old luckily didn’t let any haters get him down, and he's proving them wrong. His fans even defended him with a throwback TikTok of him dancing . All the while, Gosling himself called out the “hypocrites” for suddenly taking an interest in Ken now after years of focusing on his fabulous blonde girlfriend. It feels like the character is now going to get his due, though, and it seems that there will be plenty of guys in the theater to cheer him on.

Everyone who wants to see Barbie -- no matter their sex or gender -- can do so when or after the film hits theaters on July 21 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.