After Barbie Age Criticism, Ryan Gosling Fans Defend Him With TikTok Throwback Of Him Dancing

The internet took notice of some very pink fashion after watching the second Barbie trailer , but they were also quick to bring about ageist remarks towards Ryan Gosling as Ken. This was quite shocking since fans were originally in total awe of the first look at Ken’s appearance with his ripped abs and bleached hair. Now fans of The Notebook star have come together to show their support in his new role as Ken by posting a TikTok throwback of him dancing as a young man.

The newest Barbie trailer absolutely hyped up fans wanting to see this movie due to its star-studded cast, its colorful beach theme, and Margot Robbie’s flawless feet as she literally steps into her role as Barbie. But unfortunately, seeing Ryan Gosling in live-action as Ken with that deep tan and bleached blonde hair made people come down on him believing him to be too old for the role . Luckily, there are plenty of fans quick to remind the internet this Canadian star was practically born for the role as a throwback TikTok video revealed a young Gosling sure had the moves.

Any of you remember this video? Allow me to refresh your memory by throwing back this viral moment of Ryan Gosling hilariously watching this exact video while on The Graham Norton Show of him as a young dancer . In that clip, he, his La La Land co-star Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, and Sienna Miller could not hold back their laughter. I mean, Gosling really went all out as a spunky 12-year-old dancer during his Elite Dance Studio. The purple shirt, the silver hammer pants, and a dance ensemble to Cathy Dennis’ “Touch Me” will transport anyone watching back in the ‘90s. This former Mickey Mouse Club star from head to toe clearly gave everything he had as a dancer bringing attitude and charisma to this upbeat choreography.

Not to mention, we’ve seen Ryan Gosling dance in a number of his best movies . When he first graced us with his gorgeous presence in The Notebook, he swayed with Rachel McAdams on the empty night street to the tune of Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You.” He then displayed he could do the Dirty Dancing lift with Emma Stone in Crazy Stupid Love. And we can’t forget when the Oscar-nominee danced with Stone again in La La Land where he showed off his tap dancing, contemporary jazz, and ballroom dance skills. So Gosling’s Elite Dance Studio Days in the ‘90s and his other movies where he was quick on his feet are enough evidence to convict that he’s more than capable of being able to mold Ken.

Based on what we’ve seen in two Barbie trailers, it looks like there’ll be some kind of dance-off between Ken and…well…Ken. Not only will we get to see how Gosling moves as Ken, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will also be displaying those sweet moves of his. The storyline of Barbie is still unclear, but it appears there’ll be a rivalry between Gosling’s Ken and a whole bunch of other Kens. This will seems reflect the variety of Ken dolls that have been made in real life, just like how Barbie has different careers and nationalities presented. The plot of Greta Gerwig’s movie may be a little on the hush-hush, but all we need to know to look forward to the movie is being able to see the Mattel Inc. dolls come to life on the big screen with a star-studded cast to follow.