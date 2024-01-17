It's essential for parents to be ever vigilant about what their children watch and are exposed to in the internet age–this goes for celebrities as much as it does for everyday folks. But when it comes to parental controls, the last movie that might come to mind is last year’s billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie . But that is precisely the case in the Gosling household. Ryan and his wife Eva Mendes have yet to let their daughters Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, watch one of the best movies of 2023 , which happens to include their father in the impressive cast , and I get the reasoning. Well, kind of.

The Ken actor recently revealed to E! News that despite the fact he made the movie for his girls, he and his wife haven’t let them watch it yet because he’s not sure it's good for them to see their father as the neon-clad longtime Barbie friend and sometime boyfriend. According to the Drive actor, he isn't sure when a good age would be appropriate to be exposed to something so strange. He had this to say to the outlet:

I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken. Don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy.

The Gosling/Mendes prodigy may not have seen the film properly, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t get a first-hand look behind the scenes of one of the most significant sequences in the Greta Gerwig-helmed flick. The Notebook alum says his kiddos visited the set one day and saw their father performing. He continued:

They've seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number.

A fun little tidbit The Gray Man star shared during his discussion with E! is that he took the role of Ken because of his daughter's love of the famous fashion doll. He shared:

I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, 'Hey, can we go to Target?' And we go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realized, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.' And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too.

Heartbreaking. Even the Ken performer's daughters have little interest in Ken. Though primarily known for his work at “Beach,” Ken has held down more than 40 professions, including astronaut. When will these children realize he is more than Kenough? There is no word on when Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes will let their children watch Barbie, or any of his upcoming movies for that matter, but I’m sure when they finally do, they will be just as taken by their father’s kenergy as the rest of us were this past summer.

Since they haven't seen the movie, I wonder if the La La Land actor’s girls know their dad recently received the meme treatment following the power ballad he helped make a hit won an Emmy?