Ryan Gosling Reveals The Reason He Won't Let His Girls See Barbie, And I Get It. Kind Of
It's not a movie you'd expect to need parental control.
It's essential for parents to be ever vigilant about what their children watch and are exposed to in the internet age–this goes for celebrities as much as it does for everyday folks. But when it comes to parental controls, the last movie that might come to mind is last year’s billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie. But that is precisely the case in the Gosling household. Ryan and his wife Eva Mendes have yet to let their daughters Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, watch one of the best movies of 2023, which happens to include their father in the impressive cast, and I get the reasoning. Well, kind of.
The Ken actor recently revealed to E! News that despite the fact he made the movie for his girls, he and his wife haven’t let them watch it yet because he’s not sure it's good for them to see their father as the neon-clad longtime Barbie friend and sometime boyfriend. According to the Drive actor, he isn't sure when a good age would be appropriate to be exposed to something so strange. He had this to say to the outlet:
The Gosling/Mendes prodigy may not have seen the film properly, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t get a first-hand look behind the scenes of one of the most significant sequences in the Greta Gerwig-helmed flick. The Notebook alum says his kiddos visited the set one day and saw their father performing. He continued:
A fun little tidbit The Gray Man star shared during his discussion with E! is that he took the role of Ken because of his daughter's love of the famous fashion doll. He shared:
Heartbreaking. Even the Ken performer's daughters have little interest in Ken. Though primarily known for his work at “Beach,” Ken has held down more than 40 professions, including astronaut. When will these children realize he is more than Kenough? There is no word on when Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes will let their children watch Barbie, or any of his upcoming movies for that matter, but I’m sure when they finally do, they will be just as taken by their father’s kenergy as the rest of us were this past summer.
Since they haven't seen the movie, I wonder if the La La Land actor’s girls know their dad recently received the meme treatment following the power ballad he helped make a hit won an Emmy?
Suppose you’re like the Gosling children and have yet to watch Barbie. It's available to stream with a Max (formerly HBO Max) subscription. Also, check out the 2024 schedule of upcoming movies to see what movies are headed to a theater near you.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
