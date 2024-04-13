‘You’re Too Chill!’: Ryan Gosling Recalls The Unexpected Way Emily Blunt Responded When Extreme Weather Hit The Fall Guy Set

Here’s what we know about The Fall Guy : we’re going to see some seriously incredible stunts and Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s chemistry is off the charts. We also know that this shoot was intense because of all the action involved, however, at one point weather turned out to be a factor in that too. That was made clear when the La La Land actor told a story about a major rainstorm that came through the set, and you know who was totally unbothered by it? Emily Blunt. And Ryan Gosling’s reaction to it all was A+.

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about the stunt work in The Fall Guy (which the trailer has shown off), Gosling also spoke about his lovely co-star and on-screen love interest Emily Blunt. This is the first time the two have worked together, and the Barbie star made a point that she is “unflappable, she can’t be flapped.” Complimenting that she can do anything she puts her mind to, he also hilariously noted that she’s “too chill,” which he learned when there was a “kind of monsoon” on set. Telling a truly wild story, Ryan Gosling said:

She’s almost so chill it’s a problem. For instance, on set, we had this kind of monsoon in Australia. It was something like that – I might be overexaggerating. But it was so much rain that they evacuated the set. Some of the trailers were starting to float away. I was like knee-high, and I saw Emily’s car was still in front of her trailer. So I ran up to the trailer, and I opened the door. I was like, ‘Emily, you gotta go!’ And she was, meditating. She had like, Headspace on and a little candle. She was like, ‘Ryan, I’ll be fine.’ And I was like, ‘You’re too chill! You’re too zen, if that’s a thing!’

He’s right, based on this story “she can’t be flapped.”

What makes it even more impressive is Hannah Waddingham confirmed that this storm was indeed very intense by quote tweeting Gosling’s appearance on The Tonight Show. On the talk show, he had noted that he may have been “overexaggerating” the monsoon situation, but his fellow Fall Guy cast member explained that what Emily Blunt stayed calm through was indeed very extreme weather:

I mean he’s not exaggerating….. the stairs of my trailer started floating away! 😂😱😂

Isn’t that wild? I’ve been in some pretty bad rain storms, but never one where things start floating away. If I were in one, I hope I’d react like Emily Blunt did, or at least pretend to be as cool as she is.

While this rainstorm will not be seen on screen, there will be tons of intense action in The Fall Guy that might make me feel as stressed as Ryan Gosling felt during moments like this and the time he had to fall off a building even though he’s scared of heights (he told that story on The Tonight Show too, which you can see above).

The Fall Guy’s premiere on the 2024 movie schedule is still a ways away because it hits theaters on May 3. However, great reactions to Ryan Gosling and David Leitch’s film are already rolling in, and it feels like this flick could wind up on the list of the best action movies . Plus, it’s clear this cast had a blast making this film, rainstorms and all. Overall, this project should be a blast, and learning about what went into making it and the camaraderie among the ensemble makes it even better!