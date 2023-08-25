Ryan Reynolds Celebrated Blake Lively's Birthday With The Sweetest Post, And I Can't Handle How Cute It Is

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are what we like to call “couple goals.” After making lemonade out of lemons when they met on the ill-fated 2011 Green Lantern movie, where their storied romance began, the couple have been married for over a decade and share four kids together. As Blake Lively turned 36 on Friday, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to gush about his partner in life, and it’s just too adorable to take.

The Deadpool actor took a break from his usual trolling with his wife to share a gallery of photos of his love along with a precious caption on Instagram for her birthday. Take a look:

Reynolds seems more smitten with Lively than ever as he shared his deep love and appreciation for his wife of nearly eleven years and mother of their four kids. The couple also are fellow actors, producers and business owners, and just all around kind of rule the world together. I’ll admit, social media PDA can be annoying sometimes, but Ryan Reynolds' message is too cute not to smile at. Gotta love love!

The couple look so happy by each other’s side in a roundup of photos in what looks to be vacation photos, possibly over the years or during a recent getaway. The pair always look flawless, we can’t really tell. No matter, these two have been a really solid Hollywood couple across the years, and it’s so lovely to see Reynolds being vulnerable on main about how much the actress means to him.

Usually the actor devotes a photo or two when he posts about her to poke some fun, but this time around, the photos are all very normal! Last year, in between Reynolds’ Instagram photo dump for her birthday, he threw off the typical couple photos with a hilarious photo of Lively with a piece of lettuce covering her face, for example.

The post had other famous folks, like David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan and Chelsea Handler, wishing Lively a happy birthday in the comments section and gushing about how sweet they are.

Reynolds and Lively were both working on major movies when the WGA writers strike and SAG actors' strike paused productions across Hollywood, including theirs. Reynolds had just gotten started on Deadpool 3 and Lively was filming the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s romance novel It Ends With Us.