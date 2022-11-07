Dolly Parton Had Some Kind Words For Taylor Swift After She Hit A Major Milestone

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, is a smash hit, firmly cementing the pop star as arguably the most successful female artist working today. The “Anti-Hero” singer recently reached a milestone that has never been hit by any other artist. In the wake of releasing Midnights, Swift’s new music took up all top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 list. On the heels of that, country music legend Dolly Parton shared some incredibly kind words for her, and are we really surprised?

Dolly Parton recently chatted with Access Hollywood at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and took a moment to laud the Midnights artist for her new album, and to congratulate her on her Billboard record. The “Jolene” singer said of the accomplishment:

I saw that on the news, and I think that is sensational, and congratulations to her, Taylor. I think she’s spectacular, [a] great writer, and I love how she presents herself. She’s always been such a pro, and I’ve admired her all these years.

I think the feeling is mutual. In a TikTok video from earlier this year, Swift praised Shania Twain for inspiring her to make the transition from country music to pop music. When Twain paid respect to Dolly Parton as her own inspiration, Swift reacted to this with another TikTok, calling Parton “a queen.” I love that all of these incredible women in the music industry are all lifting each other up and supporting one another. Parton has clearly been such an inspiration for so many, and the fact that she praises the younger generation shows that she is still being inspired as well.

There are a lot of similarities between Parton and Swift. While they obviously made the transition from country to pop, they are also both incredible songwriters. Parton famously wrote “I Will Always Love You” and has been nominated for two Oscars for the music she's written for different films. Swift has written music for Little Big Town, Calvin Harris, and Sugarland and has notably all of her own music. Swift has written songs for films as well, so maybe there's an Oscar nomination in her future as well. (And maybe Swift could possibly get one for directing?)

Taylor Swift can’t seem to stop making headlines following Midnights' release. Her stadium concert tour announcement made waves, with brides even rearranging their wedding schedules to accommodate the singer’s tour schedule. She always seems to be announcing new projects and giving Swifties something to look forward to, so I’m sure the public will be hearing more from Swift ahead of her tour, which kicks off in March. In the meantime, I'll be spending a majority of my time detangling easter eggs from her latest “Bejeweled” music video and hoping that she and Dolly Parton can team up for a collaboration.

Right now, documentaries about both music icons are currently available for streaming. Dolly Parton: Here I Am and Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana are both streaming for Netflix subscribers, if they want a glimpse into the lives of these two major players in the music industry.