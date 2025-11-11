Sabrina Carpenter Is Starring In An Alice In Wonderland Musical, And The Behind The Scenes Talent Attached Has Me Even More Excited

Alive in Wonderland is making a comeback, and Sabrina Carpenter is diving down the rabbit hole for it! Yes, you read that right, global pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter will be heading to Wonderland. However, she's not the only magnificent talent diving into this world who should have you celebrating this brand new movie musical like it's your unbirthday.

It was announced by THR that the "Espresso" singer would be starring and producing this film that will be based on Lewis Carroll's beloved story for Universal Pictures. Along with that news, the director and producing team were also revealed.

Sabrina Carpenter Is Set To Lead And Produce This Movie Based On Alice In Wonderland

Right now, Sabrina Carpenter's specific role in the project is unconfirmed. However, allegedly, this is a passion project for her, and she pitched it to Universal a year ago. She apparently came with a lookbook and ideas, and then, as they worked on it, they found their director, which we’ll talk more about in a second.

First, let’s talk about Carpenter. Obviously, she has the perfect look to play Alice – if that’s who she wants to play, but we don’t actually know what role she’ll be in. She is also a multi-hyphenate who can sing, act and dance. On top of all that, she’s really funny, as her Nonsense Christmas special that you can watch with a Netflix subscription , her Saturday Night Live episode, and her overall catalog of music prove.

Overall, I’m thrilled that the “Tears” singer is going to make a comeback to acting in such a big way! She feels like a perfect fit for Alice’s fantastical world, and I cannot wait to see what she and this creative team come up with.

Lorene Scafaria Will Direct This Movie, While Marc Platt And More Are Set To Produce

Taking the director's chair will be Lorene Scafaria. She famously directed Hustlers, which starred Jennifer Lopez, and I'm so here for her working with another beloved musician and actress. She also directed an episode of I Love LA, Rachel Sennott’s new project on the 2025 TV schedule , and helmed episodes of Succession and New Girl, too. So, she has a wide range, and her collaborating with Carpenter is a very exciting idea.

The producing team is also stacked. Most notably, Marc Platt will be producing this Alice in Wonderland project. That, my friends, is a very big deal, because he famously helped bring Wicked to both the stage and the screen, with Wicked: For Good set to release on the 2025 movie schedule on November 21.

On top of that, Platt has produced some of the best movies of the 2000s and 2010s, including Legally Blonde, La La Land, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He’s worked on various live-taped musicals, like Grease Live! too. So, when it comes to a producer who knows their way around a musical, Marc Platt is your guy.

Alongside him, the film will be produced by Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. Notably, Alloy worked on shows like Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars, and as a fan of both those projects, I'm interested to see how Alloy influences this new movie.

So, this already sounds like a dream team in the making, and I cannot wait to learn more about Sabrina Carpenter's Wonderland!