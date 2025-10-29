Law Roach Is Working With Ariana Grande On The Wicked: For Good Tour, And I’m Loving ‘Swearing’ And A ‘Mood Board’ Are Involved

Regardless of how you felt about the final Wicked: For Good trailer , stylist Law Roach working with Ariana Grande is reason enough to rejoicify! The two Hollywood big hitters are gearing up to create looks for the Ozian sequel’s press tour and I’m loving their routine activities.

Aside from keeping Zendaya's wedding plans underwraps , Law Roach has taken on creating Grande’s Wicked: For Good press tour looks. While chatting with People about how wonderful it was to reunite with his old client and friend, he said it’s been great to assist her in dressing for the 2025 movie schedule entry. Though his statement didn’t showcase a full peek behind the curtain, he did explain how great the vibes were. It sounds as if there’s been some serious work among the play, as Roach said:

Oh, baby, there’s a mood board. There are hours and hours of fitting and laughing and swearing. It’s just a lot of daydreaming and imagination.

I’d absolutely love to be a fly on that fashionable fitting room wall. He had me hooked at mood boards, but laughing and swearing paired with daydreaming and imaginations running amok certainly confirmed my high interest level. Honestly though, I’ve already been itching for this new press tour to get going after loving last year’s overly emotional press tour between Grande and Cynthia Erivo. But let’s get into the actual press tour clothes.

I was one of the masses who adored the various pink, green and Wicked -themed clothes the Glinda (and Elphaba) star wore. But, now, with the staple stylish creative in the fold (the same one who helped Grande curate her signature pony tail), I’m imagining what’s around the corner. Though Law Roach didn’t spill on any ideas for the tour, he did praise the “yes, and?” singer’s professional and personal demeanor during this period, saying:

What people need to know about her is her gratitude and appreciation, one to be playing, you know, this role, but also, she’s so excited and grateful to the designers who are making these gowns and dresses for her.

Add this to the list of reasons why I’m so ready for the Wicked: For Good press tour! Of course while it’s always great to hear that Arianda Grande is still over the rainbow as Glinda in every regard, it’s nice that she’s praising everyone involved with her looks. Because let’s be real, across the yellow-brick-roaded board, on screen and off, essentially every garment does take some serious work to construct.

Personally, after learning that the Project Runway judge loves Jenna Ortega's method dressing , I hope we do see some more layered, multidimensional takes on Oz. I bet, after reading how appreciative Grande has been throughout, she’d be highly receptive to some more flair. The whole thing just makes me imagine them pouring over the mood board of the day cussing about whether something works or not. Have I mentioned I cannot wait for her first appearance in a Law Roach-dreamed knockout?

Until the beginning of the Wicked: For Good press tour, I’ll be daydreaming of all the fun Ariana Grande and Law Roach are having swearing over mood boards.