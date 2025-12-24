Percy Jackson Just Left Us With The Biggest Cliffhanger Yet, And Apparently The Best Episode Is To Come

SPOILERS are ahead for the season so far! You can follow each new episode with either a Disney+ subscription or Hulu subscription.

With the latest episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians new on streaming this week, we’re officially halfway through the second season of the series! Pretty wild, right? Thankfully, filming for Season 3 is already underway, as well. In “Clarisse Blows Up Everything,” we were left with a major cliffhanger, but according to the series executive producers, Episode 5 is definitely one to get hyped for.

The Big Cliffhanger At The End Of Episode 4

In Episode 4, Percy, Annabeth and Tyson link up with Clarisse, who’s just had a triumphant moment aboard the ship Ares gave her, the CSS Birmingham, with her crew full of fallen soldiers. As the demigods inch closer to Polyphemus to save Grover and obtain the Golden Fleece, they enter the Sea of Monsters where Scylla and Charybdis are waiting for them. The episode ends in the middle of some big action between the kids and the legendary monsters that has us questioning if they’ll make it out of the treacherous waters.

Disney+ & Hulu Bundle: From $12.99 A Month

This is a small but mighty bundle. For $12.99 a month, you can watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians as new episodes drop every Wednesday until January 21.

What Percy Jackson Producers Told Us About What's Coming

In CinemaBlend’s interview with the executive producers of Percy Jackson, prior to the season’s premiere, I asked them what their favorite episode of the season is, and two of them told me it was the very next episode! As Craig Silverstein shared:

Episode 5, I keep talking about. C.C.’s [Spa & Resort] has a lot of it packed in there. A lot of different tones, a lot of different surprises, and the sirens. Sirens and guinea pigs in the same episode.

If you’re the kind of person who follows upcoming book adaptations like I do, or has read Sea of Monsters, you know what he’s talking about. Luckily, if you don’t you’ll only have to wait a week to find out (thankfully!). Silverstein had eight episodes to choose from, and his response speaks highly about what’s next. Dan Shotz, echoed his sentiments, telling CinemaBlend what he's "most proud of."

The one on the poster here, the Sea of Monsters, Scylla and Charybdis, I think, when I look back on it, I'm most proud of, because of how everyone had to come together to make that work and make it an epic middle of the season… When you set out and you get everybody on board and everybody excited about trying to achieve that level of scope and scale, and they all sign on, and then you deliver it for the world. It just kind of gives me chills.

Sea of Monsters is the name of the book by Rick Riordan for a reason! Per Shotz, the production particularly put a lot of work into adapting the midway point of Season 2 in a big-scale way. We also know that Episode 5 will feature one of Season 2’s new cast of characters, C.C., played by Rosemarie DeWitt of La La Land and Mad Men.

After the producers’ words, I’m very much anticipating what’s next to come.