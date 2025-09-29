One Of My Favorite Andor Actors Will Be In Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Movie, And The Description Of Their Character Is Hilarious

Andor may have only lasted for 24 episodes across two seasons, but it’s already more than cemented itself as one of the most critically-acclaimed Star Wars projects. I’m among the group that was quite impressed by the Disney+ subscription-exclusive series, and one of my favorite characters was ISB supervisor Deedra Meero, played by Denise Gough. Well, Gough revealed that she’s signed on to star in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie, and I’m cracking up over the way she described her character.

Rather than reboot this film series with another film adaptation of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the Barbie director is instead writing and helming Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. While The Magician’s Nephew was the sixth published novel in author C.S. Lewis’ fantasy saga, it’s chronologically the first installment. Gough brought up her invovelemt in the forthcoming Netflix subscription-exclusive at the end of an interview on We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends, saying:

I’m doing a film with Greta Gerwig called Narnia… I’m playing someone mean in that, but it’s fine, it’s to children, it’s okay.

Unfortunately, Narnia is one of my fandom blind spots, so I’m not sure whom Denise Gough is referring to since Emma Mackey has already been cast as Jadis, the White Witch. Still, it’s hilarious that all she has to say about her character is that she’s mean to children, which is totally acceptable in a story like this. After watching her intimidate Rebels and fellow Imperials alike in Andor as Deedra Meero, I look forward to seeing how Gough does the same to these kids. I’m sure they have it coming… right?

Like its source material, Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew will feature Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer as its main protagonists, respectively played in the movie by David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell. Although the book takes place 40 years ahead of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe on Earth, it’s set 1,000 years beforehand in Narnia and chronicles the formation of this fantastical world. The Magician Nephew was supposed to be the fourth entry in the previous Narnia film series, following The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, but Walden Media’s contract with the C.S. Lewis estate expired before that could happen.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’s cast also includes Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke, Meryl Streep as Aslan, Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew and Tom Bonington as Mr. Potts. The movie will first be released theatrically in the United States and Canada on November 26, 2026, then become available on Netflix on December 25 of the same year.