What Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher’s Relationship Was Allegedly Like Before Their Divorce

It was revealed just last week that Hollywood stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher were divorcing after over a decade of marriage in their 22-year relationship. Said news was announced personally by Cohen on social media. The two actors seldomly talked about their marriage while they were together, only occasionally sharing insight into their domestic life. Now, on the heels of the divorce announcement, a source has dropped supposed details about what their relationship was like. And, if they’re to be believed, Fisher and Cohen’s dynamics were somewhat different from those of their famous peers.

An unnamed individual claimed that while they were together the two (who share three children) got along well. What the insider specifically highlighted while speaking with People is that they weren’t like a number of other notable couples. As for why that supposedly was, the source cited one specific reason:

They were certainly never your typical Hollywood couple. Although they are both famous and rich, they have never acted snobby and stuck-up. In many ways, they were always an odd couple.

(Image credit: Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher became acquainted with each other in 2001 after meeting at a party in Sydney, Australia. They eventually became engaged in 2004 but didn’t actually end up tying the knot until 2010. They have two daughters, who were born in 2007 and 2010, as well as a son, who was born in 2015. While their relationship apparently wasn’t all that “typical,” the insider claimed that it suited the pair:

It just worked for them though. [Isla] always found [Sacha] hilarious and didn't mind his quirky personality. Isla has always had his back.

While taking part in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2020, Isla Fisher opened up about being married to the Borat actor . She specifically spoke about the kind of conversations she and her former hubby would have when he’d film “dangerous stuff” for his comedic mockumentary films. (That Trump prank he attempted comes to mind.) She also recalled an instance in which one of his Borat movies was crashed by the cops while she was visiting the set with their kids. The Tag actress also shared a few other memorable moments of personal time. For example, in early 2023, Fisher and family went to the Caribbean , and she dropped some photos from the trip.

Sacha Baron Cohen shared the divorce news on his Instagram account along with a photo of him and his ex. As he put it, “after a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.” Cohen explained that he and his former partner jointly filed to end their marriage in 2023 and are now seeking privacy as their family seeks to move forward.

At this point, it’s probably a foregone conclusion that the relationship between both Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen is changing along with their domestic situation. One hopes that as that happens, both can move forward in the way that they feel is right for them.