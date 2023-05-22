Salma Hayek Went Full Plunge On The Red Carpet Not Once But Twice In Two Days And It’s Giving Outfit Goals

Cannes sported a lot of big moments this year. There was Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst walking the red carpet together, Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen with Jeanne du Barry ’s premiere , and Harrison Ford getting emotional after the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. All were memorable moments, and now we can add Salma Hayek sporting not one but two completely gorgeous dresses with plunging necklines to the list.

Salma Hayek was on the red carpet not one but two days in a row, first for the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes and secondly for the Kering Women in Motion Dinner at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The first night, on May 20th, the actress wore a purple number with architectural sleeves and a seriously plunging front.

The fitted gown from Alexander McQueen sported a bit of an illusion panel near her belly presumably to help keep it in place. It also tapered down into a mermaid bottom (fitting with The Little Mermaid hitting the 2023 movie release schedule soon), which probably wasn’t the easiest dress to walk in, but certainly made for a striking red carpet photo.

(Image credit: (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic))

A day later, the actress was back in business, appearing in a slinky, black, long-sleeved number with an intriguing neckline. That dress had a plunging neckline, as well. I’m also obsessed with all the sequins that made the look stand out from most other black dresses meant for red carpets -- or in this case, black carpets.

(Image credit: (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images))

Cannes is known for its standing ovations and its myriad celebrity sightings. Amidst the glitz and glamor of the overall event, the fashion is also notable. Elle Fanning stunned in a metallic dress that scrolled from her neck to cover her cleavage. Feather-like materials completed the skirt portion of the ensemble and certainly made for a head-turning look, but she wasn't the only woman making headlines for gorgeous looks.

Other notable fashion moments came from Natalie Portman in vintage Dior and Brie Larson in a cat dress. But in particular I love that Salma Hayek made plunging a signature and repeatable look at the 76th film festival.

Honestly, I was starting to think that it’s the year of the black bikini as Halle Berry and more have rocked that look, but with limited pool time in my future, I’d be totally OK if it became the summer of the plunging neckline, as well. Hayek has certainly been at the cutting edge of fashion trends in the past (she even beat Kim Kardashian to the pantashoes look), and she's certainly given me some outfit goals for the near future.