‘Everything Sucks’: Scream 7 Director Responds To Melissa Barrera’s Firing As Sam

Wes Craven's Scream is considered one of the best horror movies of all time, and has grown into a massive franchise in the decades that followed. Two sequels have recently been released in quick succession, starring a new group of Woodsboro characters. They were led by new final girl Sam Carpenter, played by Melissa Barrera. Unfortunately Barrera was fired from her role in Scream 7, and the director has shared his reaction, saying "everything sucks." Let's break it all down.

While franchise's last two movies were helmed by the folks at Radio Silence, Scream 7 is getting a new director in the form of Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon. After news of Barrera's departure started making the rounds online, Landon posted and then deleted a response on Twitter (via Deadline). It read:

This is my statement: 💔 Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.

Well, that was certainly honest. Looks like Landon isn't pleased about losing what I'm assuming was going to be his leading actress in Scream 7. The studio and writers are seemingly going to have to make some big changes to the upcoming horror movie's contents, now that Sam can't be included in the bloody fun. Although what those plans could entail are a total mystery at this point.

Christopher Landon ended up deleting his tweet, presumably at the behest of the studio that is trying to scramble to form new plans for Scream 7. The loss of Melissa Barrera is especially concerning since Neve Campbell departed Scream VI over a pay dispute. How exactly will this slasher property function without its two leading ladies?

Barrera was fired from her role in the Scream franchise due to controversial comments she posted online regarding the current war between Hamas and Israel. Per the report about her firing, it was specifically the stereotype that the Jewish community has control of the media. The In the Heights actress hasn't issued a response or statement about this career setback at the time of writing this story.

While the Core Four were made bigger characters in Scream VI, now it seems like that quartet will turn into a trio in the seventh movie. Although there were previously rumors that Jenna Ortega might have a scheduling conflict with Scream 7 thanks to filming Season 2 of Wednesday. No official news has come out on that front, although if the script needs to be re-written to cut Sam then maybe it'll start filming at a different time. Only time will tell.

Personally, I think that Scream 7 could function by pivoting the focus from Sam to Tara, especially given the wild popularity of Jenna Ortega. But the movie will also need to focus on legacy characters to fill the absence left by Melissa Barrera. Now give Neve Campbell a fair deal, you cowards!

