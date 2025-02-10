Scream 7’s Matthew Lillard Is Already Dodging Spoilers, And I Like His Joke About How He’s Returning To The Franchise
Stu is returning to the Scream franchise!
It's a great time to be a scary movie fan, with the genre's renaissance still going strong. Some of the best horror movies returned with new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. Anticipation has been steadily building for the upcoming horror movie, especially as casting news keeps trickling out. That includes chatter that Matthew Lillard is somehow returning, and now the Scooby-Doo actor is dodging spoilers and joking about popping back into the beloved franchcise.
What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but casting news (especially related to legacy characters) is helping to buoy anticipation. Case in point: chatter about Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley's return to the franchise. While speaking at MegaCon (via People), the OG Ghostface addressed Scream 7, offering:
Honestly, who doesn't want to see Matthew Lillard back in Scream. Despite Stu's apparent death in the first movie, there's been ongoing theories for years about him somehow surviving. What's more, this theory was even addressed between Kirby and Mindy during Scream VI (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). For now, I'm gonna keep joking that he's a fairy godmother.
The specifics of exactly how Stu might factor into Scream 7 is a total mystery at this point, but Lillard is already doing a great job at keeping the movie's secrets. As his mentioned, he's been hearing this chatter for decades at this point. And since the Scream franchise has always guarded its secrets, smart money says the 55 year-old actor will be keeping things under wraps. Especially since Skeet Ulrichinfamously spoiled the original Scream back in the day.
Of course, hardcore Scream fans will note that Matthew Lillard did recently return to the Scream franchise before this casting. He had a brief voice cameo alongside other legacy actors in the 2022 movie's tribute to Wes Craven. He also had a physical cameo as a flamethrower-wielding Ghostface from one of the fake Stab movies. So perhaps his actual return to the franchise in a significant way shouldn't be all that surprising.
It should be interesting to see what type of role Lillard ends up having in the next Scream movie. While some fans think that Stu survived all along, I wouldn't be surprised if the former Ghostface killers end up appearing as ghosts or visions. After all, Skeet Ulrich showed up as Billy Loomis in the last two movies thanks to Sam's hallucinations. So it really feels like anything is possible.
Hopefully we get more information soon, but it seems like the studio will keep things under wraps. After all, Scream 7 isn't on the 2025 movie release list and will hit theaters February 27, 2026.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Did Not Have Brendan Fraser Appearing At New York Fashion Week On My Bingo Card, But The Video Of Him Reacting Is Stellar
I Rewatched My Favorite Spike Lee Movie And It's More Heartbreaking Than I Remember, So I Need To Talk About It