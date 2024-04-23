Scream: The Story Behind The Major Spoiler Skeet Ulrich Dropped Before The Movie's Release, And How He Avoided Disaster
Scream is known for its twist ending, but Skeet Ulrich almost ruined it.
Wes Craven's Scream is known as one of the best horror movies of all time, being responsible for bringing new life into slashers. The movie's ending is a big reason why it was such a success, as fans didn't expect there to be two Ghostface killers. The murdering duo was Matthew Lillard's Stu and Skeet Ulrich's Billy Loomis. And the 54 year-old actor recently shared how he accidentally dropped a major spoiler ahead of its release, and how he avoided disaster.
Scream was made by the late horror icon Wes Craven, who was given credit for helping to revitalize the genre. Long before spoilers became a concept, the studio tried to keep Scream's secrets, including using fake scripts. Skeet Ulrich recently appeared on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, where he shared a story of accidentally letting slip that he was Ghostface ahead of Scream's release. As he put it:
Whoops. Talk about a mistake. If it were the wrong interview or during the days of the internet, this slip could have killed Scream (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) before it arrived in theaters. Luckily he managed to narrowly avoid disaster, and the Ghostface reveal was wildly impactful in theaters.
In the end, his performance as Billy Loomis would go down as one of Skeet Ulrich's best performances. What's more, he even retuned to play a Ghost/vision of Billy in the last two Scream movies. So how exactly did he mange to get out of trouble with the studio after that spoiler-ey interview?
Later in that same podcast appearance, Skeet Ulrich told host Michael Rosnebaum how he leapt into action after realizing how he'd accidentally spoiled Scream's ending. Their exchange reads:
- Skeet Ulrich: And then I hung up the phone call and I was like [gasps in surprise]. I called my publicist right away and was like…
- Michael Rosenbaum: You can’t air that. And they didn’t, right?
- Ulrich: Yeah, and they were able to stop it.
And just like that, Scream was saved. Over the years the best Scream movies continue to have thrilling twist endings, especially where Ghostface is concerned. Hopefully any actors in upcoming horror movies think twice before revealing their identity as the killer during press tours.
That beloved franchise continues to have life today, and there's another chapter in development at the time of writing this story. What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott. But with Melissa Barrera's departure as Sam Carpenter, it seems unlikely that Skeet Ulrich will once again play Billy. We'll just have to wait and see.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Scream 7 doesn't currently have a released date. For now, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.