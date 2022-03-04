Scream Director Jokes About Ghostface’s Survivors, And Shares Sweet Tribute To Wes Craven From The Set

Spoilers ahead for Scream.

The horror genre has been on a serious roll for years now, resulting in some of the best horror movies returning to theaters via new sequels. The new Scream movie is just the latest example, and it was such a massive success that another installment has already been ordered. And one of the directors recently joked about Ghostface’s survivors, and shared a sweet tribute to Wes Craven.

The new Scream movie was directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who continued the legacy of the late horror legend Wes Craven. The slasher’s kills were super brutal, with Ghostface getting in a record amount of stabs throughout the movie’s runtime. But Sidney and Gale seemed to recover quickly from being stabbed and shot respectively, especially in the final scene when they’re wrapped in blankets. The directors recently did a watch party, where Bettinelli-Olpin joked about the seemingly “magical” property of said blankets, posting:

Magic blankets cure stab wounds. Facts. #ScreamWatchPartyMarch 4, 2022 See more

Well, at least he’s got a good sense of humor about things. It looks like even the directors of Scream are able to poke fun at the acclaimed new movie, especially now that it’s been out for two months. And Matt Bettinelli-Olpin seems to understand criticism around Sidney and Gale’s wounds in the movie’s final scenes.

The above post comes to us from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s official Twitter account. Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox’s signature characters have survived a ton of stab wounds throughout the first four Scream movies, and the latest installment was no exception. They just seemed to be feeling surprisingly good in the final scene, all thanks to those magical EMT blankets.

All jokes aside, it was definitely satisfying to give Gale and Sidney one more scene with new protagonist Sam Carpenter (played by In the Heights actress Melissa Barrera). And since they’ve taken so many stab wounds in the past, maybe it gets a bit easier. Either way, it’s delightful that Scream ’s director is able to poke fun at his own work.

During the recent watch party for the new Scream, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin also shared a sweet tribute to Wes Craven. The movie was dedicated to his memory, Dylan Minette’s character was named after him, and the big ending party at Amber’s also featured past and present cast members saluting Craven. It turns out that Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell got in on the fun on set, as the director shared:

This whole movie is a love letter to the master of horror Wes Craven. Thank you for changing all of our lives, Wes. #ForWes #ScreamWatchParty pic.twitter.com/ACThknCASbMarch 4, 2022 See more

How sweet is that? Wes Craven meant a great deal to the trio of Scream heroes, and they’ve all shared what it was like working on the new movie without him. But Craven was certainly there in spirit, and Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox were able to join in on the special onscreen tribute, even if their characters weren’t actually in that scene.