Scream 7 Star Makes Quite The Bold Claim About The Latest Ghostface, But I Think David Arquette's Dewey Would Disagree

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, and the renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans like myself have been thrilled to see some of the best horror movies return to theaters with new sequels, especially Scream. The franchise will continue with the upcoming horror movie Scream 7, which is bringing back Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. One of the actors for the new movie made a wild claim about the new Ghostface, but I'm not sure that David Arquette's Dewey would agree. Let's break it down.

What we now about Scream 7 is limited, but new casting announcements are coming out every few days. Mason Gooding is returning as Chad Meeks-Martin, making his third appearance in the franchise in the process. While appearing on the podcast I've Never Said This Before to his new horror flick movie Heart Eyes, the scream king hyped up the brutality of the new Ghostface. As he put it:

This is the most brutal Ghostface I think there’s ever been from an anatomically logistical standpoint. There’s a lot of blood and viscera, and I feel like with Kevin Williamson directing, fans have a lot to look forward to with what we do with these characters.

Honestly, that's a big claim. Throughout the last two movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), the Ghostface killers have been especially horrifying in their violence and sheer amount of stabs. Case in point: the grisly death of David Arquette's Dewey in the 2022 movie. I mean, the guy was double stabbed and basically disembowled before our eyes by Mikey Madison's killer Amber.

Fans are still sore about Dewey being killed off, and since Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI, that means Courteney Cox is the only actor to appear in every single installment of the slasher property. And it's going to take a lot for the violence to top Arquette's death.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mason Gooding character knows the brutality of the last two Scream movies all too well. His character Chad has been stabbed a ton of times, miraculously surviving being turned into a pincushion by not one but two Ghostfaces in the sixth film. We'll jut have to see if he manages to make it out alive in the next installment.

Overall, the violence in the two recent Scream movies has been shocking and really effective in raising the stakes. And not just the villains; Melissa Barrera's Sam has fiercely fought or her life, and tapped into her Loomis blood and brutally killed both Richie and Wayne Bailey.

Scream 7 is clearly coming together, which is exciting for the generations of fans out there. While we shouldn't expect this new slasher to arrive on the 2025 movie release schedule, it's currently set to arrive February 27th, 2026.