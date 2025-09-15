WWE's Rhea Ripley Was 'Killed' By Terrifier's Art The Clown, And I Hope We See Her On The Big Screen

The baddest woman in the WWE went up against the freshest face in slasher films over the weekend, so of course it ended in violence. A viral video is making rounds on the internet of WWE star Rhea Ripley and Art the Clown (of the Terrifier franchise) battling it out onstage, and I think we need to see her on the big screen next.

Both Ripley and David Howard Thornton (who plays Art) were at Silver Scream Con in Worcester, Massachusetts, and while I assumed the WWE champion might've been more apt to be like that creepy kid in Terrifier 2, she and Art didn't hit it off. Here's what went down, and how a Labubu was the catalyst for this wonderful collaboration.

How Rhea Ripley Was "Killed" By Art The Clown

Ice Nine Kills took the stage to perform during Silver Scream Con, and both Rhea Ripley and David Howard Thornton were on stage to perform a funny skit. Art wanted to take Rhea's Labubu but, when she refused, he did what he does best -- he "killed" Ripley. Fortunately, it wasn't nearly as gory as some of his horrific kills in the Terrifier movies. Take a look below:

For those who don't watch Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription, Rhea Ripley is one of the best professional wrestlers out there. It's no surprise to me that she sold the "hits" from this encounter with Art like an absolute pro, even though I'd like to think she'd put up a better fight against the serial killer in real life. I mean, sure, Art is strong, but he's never gone up against anyone quite as strong as her. Wrestling may be scripted, but those muscles are legit!

Will Rhea Ripley Be In Terrifier 4?

This meeting between a WWE icon and the star of one of the best horror movies in modern history is just the latest, and the connection is only growing stronger. Hot Topic is selling t-shirts with the two together, which further solidifies that this as an official collaboration. Given that, I can't help but wonder if Rhea Ripley is going to be in Terrifier 4.

More On Terrifier (Image credit: Prime Video) The Most Insane Moment In The Terrifier Franchise So Far Was Very Nearly A Disaster

It's an interesting question, especially with director Damien Leone's big vision for the fourth movie in his franchise. Leone signaled that he's finally hoping to explore Art The Clown's origin story in the upcoming sequel, which he's acknowledged as taking a risk. So, if Rhea Ripley does appear in the movie, her role might link to Art's life before he became a supernatural entity dressed as a clown.

Ripley wouldn't be the first professional wrestler to join the Terrifier universe. Chris Jericho played an orderly in Terrifier 2 and 3 and was taken out in a rather gruesome way. I'd be curious to know how the WWE might feel about seeing their top star get brutally decapitated or worse by Art. Still, I wouldn't be surprised if there were plenty of people behind the scenes approving and negotiating how something like that would play out if it happens. Again, we don't know for sure that it will, but I have my fingers crossed!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Terrifier 4 is reportedly being planned for a 2026 release, but we'll likely have a better idea of what's to come and when it's releasing in the coming months. For those wanting to see more of Rhea Ripley, check her out on Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Monday nights starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.