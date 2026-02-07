Charli XCX’s Wild-Sounding Horror Movie Just Landed A DC Star And More

Charli XCX may be a best-selling recording artist, but she’s also established herself in the movie scene. On the heels of her film, The Moment, the “Boom Clap” singer went from Brat Summer to landing a horror movie with Japanese director Takashi Miike. However, if you need more reasons to see the upcoming A24 flick , a DC star and more have been cast in the wild-sounding horror film that’s already making me want to buy tickets.

According to Deadline , the British pop star’s wild movie trend continues, starring in Takashi Miike’s new flick. Known as Untitled Kyoto, the horror movie is about three friends whose trip to Kyoto turns into a nightmare when Charli XCX’s character gets possessed by a demon.

Not only is that wild plot leaving me filled with anticipation, but so is the announcement of DC star Milly Alcock joining the cast. She wrapped up filming Supergirl last year, and we'll get to see the superheroine travel across the galaxy when it premieres on the 2026 movie schedule . Now, between making her film debut in the 2018 horror flick The School and having a standout performance in the first season of House of the Dragon, her versatility is clear and will be on display again in Supergirl. Now, I'm really looking forward to seeing what she brings to Miike's movie.

Milly Alcock and Charli XCX aren’t the only stars to look forward to in the untitled horror flick. The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus will also be joining the cast. With his flair for playing the loyal protector Daryl Dixon in the AMC series and the anti-hero vigilante in The Boondock Saints movies, I’m curious where the actor will fall in Untitled Kyoto.

Another familiar face making their way to the new horror movie is Attack on Titan’s Kiko Mizuhara, who will be playing the violent spirit. There’s also Show Kasamatsu, who’s known for HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice and will soon make his English-language film debut in the upcoming Lionsgate thriller Karoshi. This talented cast is sure to bring together thrilling elements that’ll make Takashi Miike’s new movie a must-see.

To say that Charli XCX’s new/upcoming filmography has wild plots would be an understatement. Her new mockumentary with Kylie Jenner , The Moment, had wild Letterboxd reactions that are leaving me intrigued for the 2026 movie release. And then the British performer will be starring in an upcoming movie with Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega , The Gallerist, which is about turning a corpse into a gallery’s new work of art. With the "I Love It" singer about to star as a victim of demon possession, Charli XCX continues to be fearless in her roles.

When you mix the ingredients of a pop star, a DC actress, a Walking Dead star, and more in the cast of one of the most terrifying horror directors’ movies, you know you’ve got something special on your hands. So, you best believe I'll be seated.