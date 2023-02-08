Scream VI Clip Shows Another Reason Why Ghostface In NYC Is A Nightmare

The horror genre is one built on long-running franchise, and iconic villains. Wes Craven's Scream is no exception in this regard, and the property has recently returned to theaters with two new sequels helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not). We're just a few months away from Scream VI, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies coming this year. And a recently released clip shows another reason why Ghostface in New York City is a nightmare.

Scream VI will take our beloved survivors from Woodsboro to New York City, where a new Ghostface killer(s) eventually begin a rampage. The directors have teased that the thrills are going to be a wild ride, with the limited footage showing how the new setting will factor into the action. Case in point: a new clip from Scream's Instagram, which shows the characters trying to escape an apartment when the killer arrives. But they can't just climb out a window like at Stu Macher's house. Instead, they're forced to crawl and balance on a ladder in between windows at a great height. Check it out below:

Could you imagine? While we've seen five Scream movies ahead of this upcoming sequel, clips like this show how there's still fresh and thrilling chase sequences coming from Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillet. Luckily for fans, we only have to wait a month for the slasher to finally arrive in theaters. And smart money says this clip is only the tip of the iceberg.

The Scream franchise is known for its tight security, so the marketing for Scream VI thus far has been careful not to show too much. This brief video is no exception, although it looks precarious for Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy Meeks-Martin. But as she's also seemingly attacked on the subway, either or both of these scenes could be a red herring.

While New York City is full of people, it doesn't looks like the survivors of Scream VI are going to be any safer. The first trailer saw Ghostface make an attack in the middle of a crowded bodega, and then there's that aforementioned subway scene from the trailers. It doesn't look like the killer is trying keep their massacre too quiet. As a reminder, you can check out the full trailer below:

Scream VI will mark the first installment of the slasher franchise without the franchise's main hero Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell. The iconic actress was originally supposed to have a role, but dropped out due to a pay dispute. As such, Courteney Cox will seemingly be the only OG in the cast. Although fans are excited about the long-awaited return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed from Scream 4. It also looks like the sixth movie will be the longest of the franchise so far, and I'm eager to see what the folks at Radio Silence have up their sleeves.

Scream VI is hitting theaters on March 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. It looks like another great year for horror, starting off with M3GAN.