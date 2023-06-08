Scream’s Jenna Ortega Reveals What Makes Her Such A Good Horror Actress

It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance over the last decade or so. And during that time actress Jenna Ortega has become a household name, partly thanks to her work in slashers like the outrageous movie X , Netflix sequel The Babysitter 2, and the last two Scream movies. The Wednesday actress recently revealed what makes her such a good horror actress… and she’s definitely got a point.

Horror has a special place in the film world because the movies can usually be made on a more modest budget, therefore opening things up for a larger profit. Jenna Ortega has proven herself as a talented leading woman within the genre, especially thanks to her acclaimed role as Tara in 2022’s Scream and Scream VI. She recently spoke with Elle Fanning for Variety’s Actors on Actors series , where Ortega’s penchant for horror was brought up. She explained why she’s the right actor for those jobs, saying:

I love horror. Horror is home. People really like to see me hysterical. I wouldn’t even say I have a good scream but it’s just very instinctive and I think I have a really ugly crying face, which people just feed on. If you’re in a theater and you see someone who looks, like, atrocious while crying you think, ‘Oh man, she’s really in it.’

Some points were made. Obviously being a horror star means you have to do a ton of emoting, whether it be fear, rage, or sorrow. Jenna Ortega’s self-described “ugly crying face” helps to really sell it, and it seems like she’s all too happy to keep working within the genre. Now hurry up and order Scream 7 already, Paramount!

Having to cry on command is a common request for actors, and stars like Julianne Moore are known for it. And Jenna Ortega’s cry face is one that she personally thinks is an ugly one. Though she’s not casting judgement on herself; instead she thinks it's a boon for horror in particular.

Wednesday helped launch Jenna Ortega into super stardom , but that role actually required her to be cold and non-emotional. It stands in stark contrast to her role as Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise. Ortega was the subject of opening scene of the 2022 Scream , and her character was chased down and hurt by Ghostface a number of times throughout its runtime. But Scream VI gave her more agency, with Tara taking on the killers herself in the final battle.