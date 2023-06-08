Scream’s Jenna Ortega Reveals What Makes Her Such A Good Horror Actress
Jenna Ortega has become a scream queen, and she credits one thing in particular for her success in the horror genre.
It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance over the last decade or so. And during that time actress Jenna Ortega has become a household name, partly thanks to her work in slashers like the outrageous movie X, Netflix sequel The Babysitter 2, and the last two Scream movies. The Wednesday actress recently revealed what makes her such a good horror actress… and she’s definitely got a point.
Horror has a special place in the film world because the movies can usually be made on a more modest budget, therefore opening things up for a larger profit. Jenna Ortega has proven herself as a talented leading woman within the genre, especially thanks to her acclaimed role as Tara in 2022’s Scream and Scream VI. She recently spoke with Elle Fanning for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where Ortega’s penchant for horror was brought up. She explained why she’s the right actor for those jobs, saying:
Some points were made. Obviously being a horror star means you have to do a ton of emoting, whether it be fear, rage, or sorrow. Jenna Ortega’s self-described “ugly crying face” helps to really sell it, and it seems like she’s all too happy to keep working within the genre. Now hurry up and order Scream 7 already, Paramount!
Having to cry on command is a common request for actors, and stars like Julianne Moore are known for it. And Jenna Ortega’s cry face is one that she personally thinks is an ugly one. Though she’s not casting judgement on herself; instead she thinks it's a boon for horror in particular.
Wednesday helped launch Jenna Ortega into super stardom, but that role actually required her to be cold and non-emotional. It stands in stark contrast to her role as Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise. Ortega was the subject of opening scene of the 2022 Scream, and her character was chased down and hurt by Ghostface a number of times throughout its runtime. But Scream VI gave her more agency, with Tara taking on the killers herself in the final battle.
Scream VI broke box office records for the franchise, but Paramount hasn’t officially announced that a seventh movie is in the works. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
