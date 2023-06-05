Scream’s Melissa Barrera Shares Thoughts On Returning For A Potential Seventh Film
Will Melissa Barrera be back as Sam in another Scream sequel?
The horror genre continues to thrive, showing no signs of slowing down its current renaissance. Many of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new sequels. That includes Wes Craven’s Scream, with the slasher property releasing two new sequels in quick succession. Scream VI broke records for the franchise, and fans are wondering if Paramount will order another sequel. And actress Melissa Barrera recently shared her thoughts about returning for a potential seventh film. Will we see more of Sam Carpenter?
The last two Scream movies were the first to be released since the death of Wes Craven, and were helmed by the filmmakers at Radio Silence. The bloody installments introduced a new quartet of heroes in the form of the Core Four, with Melissa Barrera’s Sam serving as the protagonist. She recently spoke to NME about her career and time as a scream queen. When asked if she’s hoping for Scream VII, she shared:
Well, I’m intrigued. While the In the Heights star isn’t officially confirming her role in another Scream movie, she seems open to seeing what could come next for her signature character. Hopefully Paramount makes an official announcement regarding the slasher’s future in theaters sooner rather than later. I need more of Ghostface ASAP!
Melissa Barrera’s comments about her Scream don’t officially reveal the studio’s plans, but she seems confident that the horror franchise will continue on. After all, there are generations of fans who have shown up in theaters for the last two movies. And she seems to have ideas about what might come next for new protagonist Sam Carpenter.
Four new characters survived 2022’s Scream, alongside Sidney and Gale. And when Neve Campbell dropped out of the newest movie due to a pay dispute, they became even more important in the latest NYC-set movie. The Core Four have become beloved by fans, especially favorites like Jenna Ortega and Jasmin Savoy Brown. And since they all managed to survive Scream VI’s ending, it should be fascinating to see where they go next.
Scream VI is now available on Digital platforms and Paramount+ and arrives on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
