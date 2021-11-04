New Scream Video Reveals More Plot, Footage, And Neve Campbell

It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for years now. And in addition to new properties, a number of beloved franchises have returned as well. Case in point: the upcoming Scream movie. And a new video revealed way more plot, footage, and (of course) Neve Campbell.

The Scream franchise is known for its secrecy, so it should come as no surprise that the new movie ’s first trailer would be fairly limited in regards to footage. Luckily a new clip that’s shown above recently made its way online, which helped to explain how legacy characters like Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott make their way back into another bloody sequel.

Like the first trailer, this Scream video opens on what appears to be the opening kill. We see You actress Jenna Ortega seemingly killed by Ghostface, before the cast starts revealing more information about the movie's plot. But with the directors already confirming the first trailer was filled with misdirects, could that character survive after all?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

It turns out that new character Sam, played by In the Heights' Melissa Barrera, is seemingly the protagonist of the new Scream movie. While being terrorized by Ghostface, she seeks out David Arquette's Dewey in hopes of surviving the killer. And just like that, the trio of original heroes are fighting against yet another brutal killing spree.

Just like in the first trailer, Neve Campbell's Sidney is shown jogging when she gets an ominous call from Dewey. But another detail was revealed: she's running with a baby carriage in tow. Has Sidney become a mother in the time since we last saw her in Scream 4? That would certainly add stakes to her upcoming face off with Ghostface.

Considering the state of Dewey's house, this new video for Scream might indicate that he and Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers aren't together anymore. His home is a far cry from the beautiful house they shared in Scream 4. And while Gale is still rocking her signature bright suits, Dewey seems to have fallen since his time serving as Woodsboro's Chief of Police.

Of course, the original three heroes aren't the only returning characters popping up in Scream. Scream 4's Marley Shelton will be back as Judy Hicks, who is now Woodsboro's Chief. Unfortunately both the above video and the first trailer failed to show much footage of the character. Although both did feature Judy's son Wes, played by 13 Reasons Why alum Dylan Minnette.

Throughout the new clip members of the cast, both old and new, maintain that the new Scream will contain some truly shocking twists. This is truly what the slasher was built on, and smart money says future trailers continue to guard the contents of the theatrical cut.

Scream is currently expected to arrive in theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.