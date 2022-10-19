See Alexandra Daddario Go From Towel To Glam For Academy Event In Fun New Video

Alexandra Daddario has made a name for herself on both the big and small screen for roles as varied as Baywatch to The White Lotus and now AMC’s The Mayfair Witches. She’s been busy promoting the latter in recent weeks and that has meant some great fashion moments. In fact, she shared a fun reel this week kicking off with a glam look then walking us all the way back to her shower to see how she makes herself look so good for the red carpet — with a little help getting her dress clasp closed, of course.

Ahead of her appearance at the second annual Academy Museum Gala, Alexandra Daddario showed us how a star in Hollywood gets it done. Bouncing out of the shower in just a towel, she walked fans through getting ready for a big night out that included a makeup, hair and skin routine. It’s seemingly a lot of work, but when turned into a quick and fun reel, the star makes it look easy.

The end result? After her BTS Instagram post, she wowed in the flow-y gown at the Academy Museum of motion pictures event. You can see the final product below, and while it’s clearly the same look we saw in Daddario’s bathroom, it is amazing how good a camera can make the final product look.

(Image credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario wasn’t the only major name to turn heads at the Academy event. Olivia Wilde also notably wore a shiny silver dress with a feathered bottom seemingly in support of the “free the nipple” movement that has made headlines in recent months. The move followed her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh’s notable “free the nipple” red carpet moment a few months ago.

In addition, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber took a notable photo together and other major names, including Ticket To Paradise stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, who have been making the rounds for their rom-com lately. (In fact, Roberts had an A+ response when asked why they decided to do a rom-com.) In addition, Emma Stone, Mindy Kaling, Tilda Swinton, Ava DuVernay, and a slew of other major names were also seen dressed to the nines at the second annual event.

Meanwhile, Daddario has been making headlines lately for her work on Mayfair Witches, her high-profile follow-up to the 2022 Emmy winner The White Lotus, which nabbed both a slew of wins and even a nomination for the Rachel actress herself.