Olivia Wilde Has Been A Big Proponent Of The Free The Nipple Movement. At Gala, She Wore Her Own See-Through Dress

Olivia Wilde has been an ardent supporter of the “free the nipple” movement on magazine covers and in interviews. However, she really put her money where her mouth is at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala over the weekend in which she wowed in a sheer silver number. The heavily photographed moment came just a few weeks after her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh infamously clapped back at trolls for wearing a similarly sheer Valentino look.

Arriving at the Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, Olivia Wilde rocked a sparkly, sheer silver dress that caught the light. The bottom of the dress was lined with a pink feather trim. It was designed by Alexandre Vauthier, who supported the look with a slew of heart emojis on Instagram. You can see the look that turned heads, below.

(Image credit: (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic))

The dress was fitted and was accented by simple earrings. You can also see it from the sideview as well.

(Image credit: (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images))

The carpet moment came just shortly Elle dropped a cover of Wilde looking glamorous and seemingly supporting the movement on the cover. Back in 2021, Wilde had also spoken about #freethenipple, noting at the time, noting that she feels part of the issue is the culture that we live in. She said as part of a longer interview with Vogue:

It’s culturally specific because obviously in other countries there’s less of a fear of the nipple. I think that we can all really benefit from making sure that we don’t allow the stigmatization of women’s bodies to infect our own perspective of ourself. If we are allowed opportunities to celebrate our body, it has an effect.

Meanwhile, she followed in footsteps made by her Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh (yes, she of the alleged feud). Pugh was previously even more open about her feelings regarding nipples and being able to be comfortable whenever and however she wants, noting after the Valentino show that kicked off more awareness:

It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.

Florence Pugh later shared how "alarming" it was that so many people had hate-filled thoughts about her Valentino outfit.

It hasn't stopped her though. Ms. Pugh has continued to #freethenipple in more clothing, including a second Valentino number at Paris Fashion Week. Other celebrities have rocked the naked dress and other similarly sheer looks, or have shown off see-through numbers with undergarments, a la Megan Fox at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. It looks to be one red carpet trend that may have some staying power.