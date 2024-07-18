See Glen Powell Humorously Try To Give A Weather Forecast While Promoting Twisters: ‘I Know What To Do, Guys’

Glen Powell may have spent his time filming Twisters chasing down big screen tornadoes in Oklahoma, but how much does he actually know about real weather? The movie star was put to the test when he was recently asked to give a real weather forecast. His Twisters research was put on true display, and Powell did a pretty good job communicating the weather forecast to the people of America.

Powell was a guest on The TODAY Show , where he promoted Twisters. The Hit Man star took some time to take selfies with fans in the New York summer heat right before the hosts of the broadcast presented him with a real weather map. The actor started a little shaky, but quickly got his bearings and impressively was able to do a spontaneous reading of a national weather map. You can see an interview clip from X below:

This morning, in honor of @Twistersmovie, @glenpowell is helping @dylandreyernbc give the weather forecast –– and he’s pretty good! 🌦 pic.twitter.com/mGUuD1fGwJJuly 17, 2024

He may not have the in-depth knowledge of a true meteorologist, but his initial reading was pretty good. He understood some weather terms like “cold front,” and while he wasn’t given enough time to give detail, I think he successfully passed the assignment. As he said, he knows what he’s doing, and I would somewhat trust him to lead me into an erratic tornado event. He had plenty of experience with crazy storms on the film, as a real storm destroyed the Twisters set at one point when they were filming. Many will focus on Powell’s impressive stunt work he did for the movie , but he clearly did some mental exercises as well.

For context, extreme weather is the big focus of Powell’s latest disaster film, Twisters . He plays a social media influencer named Tyler Owens who gains a following by posting himself storm chasing. He meets his match when tornadoes in Oklahoma become turbulent, and he faces one of his most dangerous adventures yet. The initial reviews for Twisters are positive , championing Powell’s charm and charisma in the role. The movie also features an all-star cast that includes Daisy Edgar-Jones and Hamilton star Anthony Ramos.

Thankfully, these weather maps read by Powell don’t predict any crazy tornadoes in Oklahoma or anywhere else at this moment. However, the New York heat doesn’t seem to be letting up, so Powell and the rest of the Twisters cast have a sweaty end of the press tour ahead of them. The Top Gun: Maverick star has definitely proved himself as a tremendous actor considering his multiple buzzy projects this year. Still, if he decides to pivot one day to other ventures, meteorology is definitely a viable option. It may just become America’s most popular weather report.

You can see Glen Powell lead the highly-anticipated Twisters, when it hits theaters nationwide on July 19th. You can also check out its predecessor, Twister by streaming it with a Max subscription.