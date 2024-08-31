See How Jenna Ortega Effortlessly Channeled Geena Davis' Ghostly Beetlejuice Character In Spooky Photoshoot

I’ve said it more than once, and I’ll say it again: Jenna Ortega has been killing the method dressing game in the lead-up to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s premiere on the 2024 movie schedule . By harnessing Tim Burton’s signature style and taking inspiration from the OG movie, the actress’s looks have been incredible. Now, she’s done it again with an outfit that effortlessly channels Geena Davis’ Beetlejuice ghost Barbara.

So far, the Scream star has rocked looks that are reminiscent of many Beetlejuice characters. From wearing a red fit that looked like Winona Ryder’s red gown in the OG movie to doing the “demure” TikTok trend in a blazer that looked like the titular character’s signature ensemble, she’s truly been leaning into the method dressing game. This next number is simply another feather in her cap when it comes to her on-theme style, as she posted a spooky photoshoot on Instagram :

A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) A photo posted by on

The floor-length dress Ortega is wearing is by Giambattista Valli, and it's white with lots of pink flowers, greenery and butterflies on it. While it’s not an exact replica, it is incredibly reminiscent of Davis’ dress from Beetlejuice, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Then, the Wednesday actress’s stylist Enrique Melendez confirmed the inspo on his Instagram .

Along with the gorgeous floral dress, Ortega paid homage to Beetlejuice with her custom Ozias Handbook for the Recently Deceased purse -- which she also carried while wearing an outfit that looked exactly like Winona Ryder’s final Beetlejuice look earlier in the press tour. She was wearing a pair of chunky black heels too which added a bit of Astrid and Lydia Deetzs’ gothic flair to the fit.

Even Ortega’s caption takes inspiration from Davis, as it’s a quote she (technically) says in the movie. Meaning, the words “Learn to throw your voice, fool your friends, fun at parties,” are said by Barbara, but she has the voice of Beetlejuice in the moment. In response to that, her stylist commented what we’re probably all now thinking:

💯Best caption 💯

It truly is, and it only adds to an outfit that I’m thoroughly obsessed with. While it’s so different from the other ensembles we’ve seen Ortega wearing this press tour, it’s also completely within the theme, and it honors another one of the legends from the OG movie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin aren’t in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice , as director Tim Burton explained that he was moving the story in a new direction and “focusing on something else.” However, the Astrid Deetz actress is keeping the two performers in her thoughts and outfits, which we love to see!

Now, after seeing Jenna Ortega pay homage to so many characters from the OG Beetlejuice, including Geena Davis’ ghost, I can’t wait to see her enter the wild on-screen world of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Thankfully, the wait for that is almost over, as the film will hit theaters on September 6. And in the lead-up to that, if the actress rocks any other fits inspired by Tim Burton’s ‘80s movie, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.