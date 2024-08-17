As Jenna Ortega Goes Viral For Hopping On The 'Demure' Trend, I Can't Stop Thinking About Her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Press Outfits Giving Big Addams Family Energy

Obviously, Jenna Ortega going viral with her fellow Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast member Justin Theroux for doing the "very demure" trend is iconic. However, do you know what else is equally iconic? Ortega’s look in that video. So, while people get a good laugh out of this viral clip, I can't stop thinking about how her striped blazer and some of her other looks from the press tour for this 2024 movie schedule entry give off major Addams Family vibes too.

Jenna Ortega And Justin Theroux Hopped On the ‘Demure’ Trend

At the moment everything, it seems, is being described as “very demure, very mindful,” and that includes the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Taking to Warner Bros. Instagram and TikTok accounts, a hilarious and cutesy clip of Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux and a shrunken head guy lip-synching to the viral sound was posted, and it’s incredible, take a look:

At the moment, the TikTok above that was posted by Warner Bros’ Australia and New Zealand account has about half a million views. Meanwhile, the video that was a joint Instagram post from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Warner Bros. has over 1.4 million views. In the comments on that post, people couldn’t get enough of the two actors hopping on the trend, here are some of the highlights:

Also, while the majority of the comments were about the silly video, there was a lot of love for that iconic jacket Ortega is wearing. And while the blazer is 1,000% giving Beetlejuice, it’s also giving The Addams Family, which is something a lot of her looks on this press tour have given, and I can’t stop thinking about it.

Jenna Ortega's Looks From Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Press Tour Are Giving Addams Family

Now, clearly, Jenna Ortega’s outfits for this movie's press tour have big Beetlejuice energy. The incredible horror-comedy from Tim Burton has the classic gothic vibe the director is known for, a vibe that’s also present in Wednesday. Plus, I’d be remiss to pretend like Lydia Deetz and Wednesday Addams didn’t share an aesthetic.

However, with all that said, that blazer in the TikTok above is undoubtedly giving Addams Family, and Pugsley Addams' classic black and white striped shirt specifically.

Along with that black and white striped blazer, the Scream actress also rocked a form-fitting suit that would make Morticia and Gomez Addams proud. Over on makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis’ Instagram , she posted a story of Ortega and her outfit as she was applying lip liner during a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press day in New York City:

(Image credit: melaniemakeup's Instagram)

The black suit with thin white pinstripes is very Gomez Addams-coded. However, the form-fitting cut and black heels mixed with the fun black sunglasses and the straightened black hairdo (which you can see more of in her hairstylist Bobby Eliot’s IG post below) is giving Morticia, big time. So, even though Ortega isn’t playing the Addams Family's daughter at the moment, there’s no denying that her two looks as of late totally fit the vibe of her megahit Netflix show that she works on with Burton.

These two ensembles are added to the growing catalog of wonderfully unique gothic looks Ortega has worn on this press tour. She kicked things off with a romantic yet gothic dress in Mexico , and now she’s really killing it in these business meets Addams Family fits.

Of course, we’re used to seeing Jenna Ortega turn look after look, and frequently they fit within the vibe of Wednesday’s style . So, while I can’t get over these stunning outfits, I also fully expect that she’ll keep bringing this level of excellence as we get closer to the release of her upcoming horror movie .

So, with all that in mind, let’s take a minute to laugh about how “demure” and “mindful” both her looks and TikTok are, and then let’s all get ready to see her, Justin Theroux, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and more in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when it hits theaters on September 6.