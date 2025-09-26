I Just Learned There's Going To Be A Halloweentown Reunion In A Lacey Chabert Hallmark Movie, And I'm Ready To Tune In For The Disney Channel Nostalgia

With the fall season here, it’s also the season where a lot of upcoming Hallmark movies come out. This year, the channel is doing a Halloween-themed edition of the Hall Out The Holly movie series. But what I’m really living for is how Haul Out The Halloween will have a big nod to one of my favorite childhood favorites, Halloweentown.

Growing up, Disney Channel was my Hallmark… of sorts, considering it brought me huge amounts of joy and comfort, and often starred a lot of the same actors across different movies. One particularly famous one for the ‘90s and early 2000s kids was Halloweentown. I’ve just found out that Kimberly J. Brown, a.k.a. Marnie, and Daniel Kountz, a.k.a. Kal, will both be in the new release. Here’s what Brown just told Today about the movie:

We really enjoyed getting to play a different side of the Halloween excitement. We’ve been on the magical, witchy and warlock side before, and it was fun to play some characters that are Shakespeare buffs and into the history and the spookiness of Halloween… It couldn’t have checked off any more boxes of a dream scenario.

Did you know that Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are married in real life? The couple who first met in the Halloweentown sequel Kalabar’s Revenge are returning to the world of Halloween-themed sweetness to play a couple who really like to go all out on Halloween decorations. It was announced back in June, but spooky seasons was totally off my radar back then. Check it out:

Do you know what’s even sweeter? The movie series’ star, and current queen of Hallmark, Lacey Chabert is a longtime friend of Brown. She was even at the Halloweentown couple’s wedding last year. In the new interview, Brown said she’s been besties with Chabert since “childhood.” Apparently Brown and Kountz made their love of the movies known, and when Chabert found out there was another one in the works, she asked her to be in it. The Halloweentown star shared she felt “giddy,” especially since they were “fans since the beginning.”

Brown first played Marnie when she was 13 years old, and when it was one of the Disney Channel movies that became a hit, she had the chance to make two sequels. The actress previously told the story of how her and Kountz became a couple , and it wasn’t on the set of Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge. As she once told TikTok, they had no romantic feelings when she they shot the movie, and then didn’t talk for a decade or so. But, when they reunited to film some comedy sketches for her YouTube channel, sparks started flying, and now they are husband and wife. Wild, right?

Anyway, I cannot wait to see the Halloweentown couple back together again for Haul Out The Halloween, which comes out on October 11.